Ghaziabad Building Fire: Ajit Anjum’s Flat Engulfs in Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Journalist Shares Video

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A major fire broke out at a residential flat in Gaur Green Avenue on Wednesday morning, April 29, triggering panic among residents in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building as the blaze spread within the private housing society.

According to initial reports, the fire started inside a flat and quickly intensified, prompting an emergency response. Fire department teams reached the spot shortly after receiving the alert, with multiple fire tenders deployed to control the flames. The fire at Gaur Green Avenue also engulfed journalist Ajit Anjum's flat. "My apartment is in the grip of the fire," Ajit Anjum wrote on X while sharing video of fire. Ghaziabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Gaur Green Avenue Society In Indirapuram, Thick Smoke Triggers Panic Among Residents (Watch Videos).

Huge Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue Damages Multiple Flats in Indirapuram

Journalist Ajit Anjum's Apartment Engulfs in Fire

Officials confirmed that firefighting operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading further within the building.

The incident occurred in the densely populated Indirapuram locality, raising concerns among residents as emergency services worked to manage the situation. Bengaluru Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Visuals Show Several Women Running Out of Adjacent PG to Escape.

Residents Describe Extent of Damage

A resident of the society, Rohit, told India Today, “Around 10-12 flats are gutted in the fire. Maybe there was some light (electricity) issue. I do not have full information.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire, though initial accounts suggest a possible electrical issue.

Officials said there is no immediate confirmation of injuries or casualties. Emergency teams continue to assess the situation as operations remain in progress. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the incident and monitor safety conditions in the affected area.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).