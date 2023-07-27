BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: Taking one step further in its journey to becoming one of India’s leading beauty destinations, Myntra Beauty will be celebrating World Lipstick with much pomp and fanfare this year, with lipsticks taking centre stage through a standalone event on the platform. Being held on the 28th and 29th of July, the event will witness participation from 150+ leading beauty brands for showcasing unprecedented offers on one of the most popular segments from Myntra's Beauty and Personal Care charter.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With an array of high-performing, long-lasting and colourful lipsticks ranging from bullet to liquid, shiny gloss to pure-matte finish at play, the event will offer lipsticks across price points for beauty enthusiasts and aficionados alike. Some of the popular brands participating in the event include NYX Professional Makeup, Lakme, Maybelline, M.A.C, Faces Canada, Benefit Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, MyGlamm, Elizabeth Arden, Makeup Revolution London, Renee, Swiss Beauty, SUGAR, Bobbi Brown and Smashbox, among others. Shoppers can expect compelling offers presented by brands such as Buy One Get One, full-size lip products as giveaways on certain purchases, and can explore scintillating product launches unique to Myntra. As part of the event, shoppers can also look forward to getting their hands on trending lip products of the year such as water-based lip tints, primer+lipstick combos, 5 in 1 lipsticks, superstay inks, and more at attractive price points.

Myntra's tech-innovations like the Virtual Try-On and the Lipstick Finder will enable a seamless and informed end-to-end shopping journey that aids in discovering the best-suited products for a shopper. With an emphasis on creating immersive Beauty Tech experiences, the Virtual Try-On feature on Myntra Beauty is currently live with 8 brands across a selection of 1500+ products including an eclectic mix of sought-after makeup brands such as Maybelline, NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oreal Paris, Lakme, M.A.C, Faces Canada, SUGAR, and Blue Heaven. With a separate section dedicated to the thriving base of D2C and homegrown makeup brands on the platform, the event is geared up to put the spotlight on lipsticks like never before. Myntra Beauty has also uniquely associated with top makeup brands to launch their latest ranges for the season, including Lakme Primer+Shine lipstick with 15 shades and Colorbar Take Me as I Am refillable Lipstick with 20 shades.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Alleges His Speech Removed From PM Narendra Modi’s Event, Raises Charter of Demands for Rajasthan.

With a whopping 7 lipsticks being purchased every minute on Myntra Beauty, lipsticks are one of the most in-demand make-up products on the platform. Based on overall consumption patterns on the platform, the most popular lipsticks on Myntra Beauty to date is the 'Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lipstick - Blushing Nude MP7', and the 'Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick 5 ml - Artist 120', while the bestselling lip care product on the platform is 'LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask EX with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C 8 g - Berry'. Mumbai and Delhi NCR regions have registered the most orders for lipsticks on the platform, with metros contributing to ~35% of the lipstick category. For the upcoming Autumn/Winter season, Myntra Beauty anticipates bold lip colours along with the much-loved nude shades making their way into shoppers' vanity kits.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)