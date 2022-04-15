Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Myntra announces the launch of 'L'Oreal Professional Products Division', on its platform, bolstering its position as the preferred destination to shop for beauty and personal care products. The L'Oreal Professional Products range offers advanced and specialized solutions to specific hair care needs of discerning customers seeking effective personal care solutions.

As the destination of choice for all the fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs of consumers across the country, Myntra's extended association with L'Oreal, will enable the professional product range to make inroads with its thriving consumer base, while also strengthening Myntra's offerings in the space of salon-inspired expertise.

Damage and breakage are some of the most common hair concerns today. This has led to consumers looking for targeted, personalized and expert-led solutions towards better haircare. As a frontrunner in the space of beauty and personal care, Myntra is aiming to make professional and salon-inspired hair care accessible at home to its shoppers. With an assortment of over 60 professionally perfected products, the L'Oreal Professional Products Division is set to offer the best of hair care solutions from L'Oreal Professionnel Paris, Matrix, and Biolage on Myntra. The price points for the Professional Products range span across Rs300 to Rs800 including hair masks, serums, deep conditioners, hair oils, and specialized shampoos, among others. Some of the bestsellers from the range include the L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Absolut Repair and Xtenso Care regimes. Leveraging its tech prowess to enable seamless and distinct product discovery, Myntra is working towards launching a 'product finder' on the app, allowing shoppers to easily find and pick their favourite products in the personal care space.

L'Oreal Professional has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. It also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry.

Touching upon the association, Rahul Sachdev, Senior Director, Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories, Myntra, said, "We are delighted to offer the 'L'Oreal Professional Products Division' on Myntra Beauty. Professional haircare is a fast-growing category with immense scope, especially with an increasing base of young people looking for professional, personalized and solution-based care for their hair and skin at home, both in big cities and emerging towns. L'Oreal is a global leader in this segment and our association with them will be a catalyst for bringing professional hair care to the doorsteps of thousands of homes and salons across the country. We are looking at targeting consumers who are looking to significantly up their hair care regime and make it more result-oriented."

Speaking about the collaboration, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, Brand General Manager, L'Oreal Professionnel Paris said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of L'Oreal Professionnel Paris on Myntra, the one-stop destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. This collaboration will allow us to cater to a larger section of fashion and beauty aficionados and enable them to order the best hair care products from the comfort of their home."

Ahead of its launch on April 10 on Myntra, the L'Oreal Professional Product range will have a dedicated brand store on the app. Shoppers can expect exciting launch offers on the first two days.

As per an industry report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian hair care market is forecasted to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2025 as consumer awareness heightens and the demand for result-oriented hair care solutions rises.

Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5000-plus leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.

L'Oreal was founded in 1909 and has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of haircare and skincare. L'Oreal Professional has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. It also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. The division's mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach. Some of the brands included under the L'Oreal Professional umbrella are L'Oreal Professionnel Paris, Matrix and Kerastase Paris, amongst others.

