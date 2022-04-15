Easter Sunday or simply, Easter is one of the biggest festivals in Christianity, it marks the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated as the day of new hope and reflection, it celebrates rebirth. Easter is also a time to express gratitude to the lord and saviour for taking on the sins of the world, it also marks the end of the mourning period between the crucifixion and rebirth of Jesus Christ. This year, Easter 2022 will be celebrated on April 17. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

Easter is celebrated in many different ways and it is a very big day for children because a lot of activities are centred around children to bring them joy. One of the major activities of Easter is the Easter egg decoration and the easter egg hunt, in which eggs are hidden in various parts of the house and people have to collect eggs in their baskets and whoever has collected the maximum number of eggs wins. Easter egg hunts are a lot of fun and people love them. Here is a list of unique ways in which you can plan an Easter Egg Hunt.

4 Easter Egg 2022 Hunt Ideas

1. Easter Egg Relay Race

Split kids into teams and assign them numbers, let the first kid go for a search for the egg and Once they’ve found an egg, they come back and tag the next teammate who has to go find an egg. The team with the most eggs wins.

2. Find The Pattern Egg Hunt

Various coloured eggs can be bought in specific patterns and designs before the race they can be striped, polka-dotted etc and then hide the eggs according to the pattern. Each time the children find an egg, they must bring it back and go find the next egg again. Easter Sunday 2022 Food Recipes: 5 Delicious Dishes That You Can Easily Make at Home for Festival Day!

Once they’ve found all of the eggs in the correct pattern, they are rewarded with a bigger prize.

3. Scavenger Egg Hunt

A scavenger hunt is a great way to keep the kids excited throughout the whole hunt. Create clues and maps and hid them in different coloured eggs, assign one colour per kid. The kids will follow the clues from one egg to the next, collecting prizes or candy as they go. At the end of the scavenger hunt, they could win a bigger prize.

4. Pop the Egg Hunt

It is a truly creative spin on the Easter egg hunt, you can hang the eggs with candies on the trees and give children small sticks to pop the eggs, as they pop the eggs they can take the candy inside, and the more eggs you pop the more candy.

Easter is truly a joyful occasion, there is merriment all around and it is a great time to bond with family and friends alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).