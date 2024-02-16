New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The newly elected board of directors of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories led by the Federation's president Harshvardhan Patil met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at his residence.

Meanwhile, to achieve the vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi" the Ministry of Cooperation has taken some initiatives in consultation with various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State/UT Governments, National Cooperative Federations, Statutory and Non-Statutory bodies such as NABARD, NDDB, NCDC, NFDB etc. since its formation i.e. July 6, 2021.

There are around 8,02,639 Cooperative Societies in 29 different sectors in the Country out of which numbers of cooperative societies in the States of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand are 81307, 17659, and 11448, respectively.

"As per Schedule II of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Act), 2002 (as amended) 19 Multi-State Cooperative Societies are listed as National level Co-operative Societies. However, out of these 19 National Federations, only IFFCO is of the size and scale of AMUL. The turnover of IFFCO for the Financial Year 2022-23 was Rs. 60, 324 Crores." Ministry of Cooperation said.

"To strengthen PACS, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Computerization of 63,000 functional PACS with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,516 Crore is under implementation, which entails bringing all functional PACS in the Country to a common ERP-based national software, linking them with NABARD through StCBs and DCCBs. For this, a total fund of Rs 488.42 crore has been released to the States/UTs by the Central government for hardware purchase, digitization and setting up of support systems." said the release.

To computerize the Offices of Registrar of Cooperative Societies of the States/UTs, Rs 95 crore will be released as a Central Share to the States/UTs under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. This will increase transparency and accountability and will also bring uniformity in the cooperative ecosystem. (ANI)

