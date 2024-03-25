Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman is the current Purple Cap holder after showcasing a brilliant performance during the inaugural match of the IPL 2024, where he picked up a four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rahman is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a three-fer while conceding only 14 runs in his four overs against Gujarat Titans. SRH's T Natarajan and KKR's Harshit Rana, both of whom have three wickets each, are third and fourth, respectively, on this list. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in fifth spot with two wickets from one match so far. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Purple Cap list in the year 2023 was dominated by the Gujarat Titans bowlers as the top players belonged to their team. Mohammed Shami stood first with 28 wickets from 17 games, whereas Mohit Sharma picked up 27 wickets from 14 games and was second on the list. Rashid Khan finished third with 27 wickets, whereas Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla picked up 22 wickets from 16 games. Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with 21 wickets from 14 games and finished fifth on the list. IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Pos. Player Name Team Wkts BBI Econ Avg 1 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 3 3/14 4.66 3.50 3 T Natarajan SRH 3 3/32 10.66 8.00 4 Harshit Rana KKR 3 3/33 11.00 8.25 5 Kuldeep Yadav DC 2 2/20 10.00 5.00

(Updated after GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos: Position, BBI: Best Bowling in Innings, Econ: Economy, Avg: Average)

Mohammed Shami will be missing the Indian Premier League 2024 due to an injury, however, bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be one of the clear contenders to win the Purple Cap this year.

