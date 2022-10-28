Panajim (Goa) [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN):What comes to your mind when you hear the word Goa? Images of palm trees, beaches, dance parties, and whatnot! To add a whiff of freshness to the nation's party capital, 3102bce - a designer boutique resort in Goa, launched its pub 'Istaka - Bar, Bites & Bowls'. The chic and vibrant design of the brewpub juxtaposes the otherworldly aesthetics with a dash of nature. The moment you step inside the pub, the upbeat, chirpy, and quirky vibe will have you thoroughly enjoying it.

"Istaka taps into the taste and lifestyle of the contemporary urbanite with its upscale yet casual charm. We call our servers 'Babas', who bring service authenticity to the table in their multicoloured attire. Istaka is not your usual brewpub; it has a laid-back character and a fun-gig setting where patrons can unwind while savouring scintillating food and invigorating drinks," quoted Ishaan Bhutoria, Operations Director, Istaka.

Istaka's culinary and beverage selection is influenced by Pan Pacific cuisines, keeping up with the brand's ethos of being characterised by an easy-going air. The tropical Hawaiian tiki glasses and the vibrant multicoloured masks are some of the accents that will steal your gaze. In fact, the outfits of the 'Babas' (servers) ooze an upscale, tropical pub fare.

Istaka has some of the finest imbibing concoctions curated by expert mixologists and served in Hawaiian Tiki glasses. Additionally, they have an impressive array of eclectic dishes. Gourmands can choose from the global flavours of Mexico, Latin America, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Hawaii. Among their specialities are Trending Travellers Cocktail Story, Tales of Tiki Land, Vino Spritz Bubbles & Sangrias, Smoothie Bowl, Massaman Curry Bowl, Lamb Shank, Chimichurri Grilled Prawns, Thin Crust Neapolitan Pizza, Mexican Rice Bowl, and Thai Style Fish Cakes.

With the addition of Istaka to Goa's Vagator, 3102bce has brought a revitalising experience to its patrons. 3102bce is a very intriguing designer boutique resort in close proximity to Vagator, Mini-Vagator, and Anjuna beach of North Goa. The boutique resort by 'The Lindsay Group' looks like something straight out of a pre-historic era. It has already had its fair share of success thanks to its immersive offerings, and with the addition of the brewpub, the brand intends to set a new benchmark for the F&B experience in the nation's party capital.

What: Istaka - Bar, Bites & Bowls in Vagator, Goa

Where: 3102bce - A Vedic Resort

187/14 Deul Wada, Vagator, Bardez, North Goa - 403509

Price: 1500/- per person inclusive of drinks (approx)

