Mumbai, October 28: Amazon Data Services India has reportedly acquired nearly 60 acres of land in Thane, near Mumbai. Reportedly, the internet giant has struct a deal with realty developer Kalpataru Group for more than Rs 1,870 crore. The deal was registered on October 21.

According to a report in the ET, the US-based online retail giant has paid a record stamp duty of Rs 130 crore. As per the reports, Kalpataru, in two separate deals in 2004 and 2010, acquired about 70 acres in Thane’s Balkum locality for a total of around Rs 300 crore. Amazon Issues ‘Dog Awareness’ Message After US Driver Dies in Dog Attack.

Reportedly, the subsidiary of Amazon is considering setting up a upscale data centre on this land parcel. While Kalpataru will develop 'Paramount', a posh residential project, on part of the remaining land. In June, the online retail major got 5. 5 acres in Mumbai’s Powai suburb from engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) via a long-term lease of 21 and a half years where the firm will be paying rent of more than Rs. 921 crores over the total lease tenure, excluding the rent escalation. Amazon Cuts Down Selling Fee by 50% for New Vendors Ahead of Festive Season Sale.

Apart from this, Amazon Data Services India made a deal with real estate developer K Raheja Corp’s subsidiary Newfound Properties and Leasing in June to acquire a commercial tower with a built-up area of 4.51 lakh sq ft via a long-term sublease of over 15 years in Thane to build its data centre.

