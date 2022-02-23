Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/Digpu): Sagar Deposits and Advances Ltd (SDAL) aims to serve India's traditionally underserved populace who find it difficult to secure a timely loan from banks or any other FIs. They are reshaping the way customers get loans and enhance the customer experience.

They offer two-wheeler loans, loans against property, personal loans, and an online banking solution to get short-term loans called Paisa Online.

Aviator Emerging Market Fund has invested in Sagar Deposits and Advances through NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures).

Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. It is also registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Foreign Portfolio Investor. The fund has a clear focus on the Financial Services Sector, particularly NBFCs and Microlenders in India.

Speaking about the investment, Farhana Ali Mohamed, Director of Aviator EMF said, "Sagar Deposits is a key Category B NBFC operating out of Rajasthan, with a growing client base. They are a strong and ethical player in the business with a great scope to grow much bigger. As a quasi-social-impact fund, we are actively investing into companies that uplift the weaker sections of society, and are quite glad to partner with SDAL as an investor."

The promoter of SDAL Ashish Sharma said, "We are delighted to partner with Aviator EMF. They have seen our potential for growth and our ethical lending practices towards the traditionally underserved population that find it difficult to get loans. This investment will help us grow our loan book. and take care of the capital requirements of a fast-growing company such as ours."

