Tottenham Hotspurs’ win over Manchester City has thrown a lifeline to the chasing pack led by Liverpool. The Reds will be keen to close the gap with defending champions to three points when they take on Leeds United at home. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won the last eight games in all competitions and are in brilliant form. The loss of key players to AFCON did not deter Liverpool as they claimed crucial wins. At the moment it does look like Liverpool's clash with Manchester City will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the title race. Leeds United have suffered three defeats in the last four matches and they are getting closer to the drop zone. They need a positive result to lift the mood of the squad but Anfield is another acid test. Liverpool versus Leeds United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:15 AM IST. Sergio Aguero Says He Would Be With Argentina’s Squad at FIFA World Cup 2022

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are both ruled out for Liverpool which is a blow to their striker department. Luis Diaz is set to lead the lineup for the Reds with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah on the wings. Fabinho in central midfield has been in brilliant form for the home side and with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara as his partners, their strength lies here. Joel Matip is set to partner with Virgil Van Dijk in defence.

Robin Koch’s head injury rules him out of the Liverpool clash and joins Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips on the sidelines. Daniel James was brilliant in the defeat against Manchester United and is all set to lead the attack for the visitors. Raphinha should return to the starting eleven with Jack Harrison as the other winger. Rodrigo as the no 10 slot has been wayward with his shots on goal and needs to improve his game.

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The football game will be held on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

The Liverpool vs Leeds United live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leeds United match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Liverpool should secure a routine three points against Leeds United with the home side in top form.

