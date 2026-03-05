BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has been recognized as a Leader in the 'Overall' market segment in the NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation for GenAI & Process Automation in Banking 2025.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Team Player Fined Following Female Hotel Staff Harassment Allegation During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka: Reports.

In the NEAT framework, Leaders are vendors that demonstrate high capability relative to peers in delivering immediate client benefit while also meeting future client requirements. The recognition positions LTM among the top-performing vendors evaluated for their ability to deliver both immediate business impact and long-term innovation capability in GenAI and process automation services for the banking sector.

The evaluation highlights LTM's depth of experience in financial services, which accounts for a large portion of its overall revenues, and its focused investments in GenAI, agentic AI, and process automation capabilities delivered through its BlueVerse™ platform. LTM has digital agents dedicated to manage GenAI and process automation services, supporting banking clients across consumer banking, commercial banking, capital markets, and financial industry service providers.

Also Read | 'Frigate IRIS Dena, Guest of India's Navy, Struck Without Warning': Iran Says US Will 'Bitterly Regret'.

"Banks today are moving beyond experimentation and are focused on operationalizing AI at scale. Our recognition as a Leader in the Overall segment reflects our ability to help clients generate immediate value while building future-ready AI frameworks. Through BlueVerse™ and our expanding library of composable agentic solutions, we are enabling banks to improve compliance, hyper-personalization, payment processing, and operational efficiency in a responsible and scalable way," said Harsh Naidu, Senior Vice President, Banking and Financial Services, LTM.

"LTM's services for GenAI and automation in banking enable clients to utilize a portfolio of AI-enabled tools and industry-specific solution kits to transform their business. Its BlueVerse™ AI ecosystem provides intelligent agents, modular architecture, and AI governance to enable clients to quickly compose and deploy AI solutions," said Andy Efstathiou, Program Director for Banking, NelsonHall.

NelsonHall noted LTM's strengths in building an ecosystem of pre-built AI agents trained on industry-specific data, its AI-enabled compliance tools for monitoring and risk management, and its portfolio of proprietary IP and partnerships supporting emerging AI technologies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)