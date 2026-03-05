A member of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad is reportedly facing serious allegations of misbehaviour involving female hotel staff during the team's stay in Sri Lanka. The incident, which allegedly occurred at their team hotel, has prompted immediate concern, with reports indicating a woman 'shouted for help' during the alleged encounter. Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, but the allegations have cast a shadow over the team's preparations for the upcoming tournament. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

The alleged misconduct took place shortly before Pakistan's final Super Eight match against co-hosts Sri Lanka. Sources indicate that an unnamed player behaved inappropriately with a female housekeeping staff member within the hotel premises. The staff member reportedly raised an alarm, prompting other hotel employees to intervene and assist her.

Team Management Takes Action

Following the incident, the matter was brought to the attention of Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema. According to reports, Cheema apologised to the hotel authorities on behalf of the player and subsequently imposed a fine as part of the internal disciplinary measures. While the hotel management had reportedly sought strict action against the cricketer, the issue was initially resolved internally by the team.

The identity of the player involved has not been publicly disclosed. However, the incident is now expected to lead to further scrutiny from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The player is reportedly likely to appear before the PCB's disciplinary committee, potentially facing additional sanctions. This event adds to a history of reported misconduct involving Pakistani players and support staff during international tours. BAN vs PAK 2026: Babar Azam Dropped As PCB Announces Shaheen Afridi-Led Squad For Upcoming ODI Series in Bangladesh.

Context of Recent Disciplinary Issues

This incident comes at a challenging time for Pakistan cricket, which recently saw the team exit the T20 World Cup after failing to qualify for the semi-finals. The team's performance has already led to reports of players being fined by the PCB for their failure to advance in the tournament. Furthermore, there have been recent reports of internal rifts and player complaints regarding the conduct and decision-making of head coach Mike Hesson. These cumulative events highlight ongoing concerns regarding discipline and team management within the Pakistan cricket setup.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telecom Asia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).