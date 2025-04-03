New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Food and beverage maker Nestle India has laid the foundation stone for its upcoming factory in Khordha, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a company statement Wednesday, this is slated to be Nestle India's tenth factory and first in the eastern part of the country.

In its first phase, the factory is being set up with an initial investment of approximately Rs 900 crore and is slated to manufacture products from its food (prepared dishes and cooking aids) portfolio.

Nestle India set up its first manufacturing facility at Moga (Punjab) in 1961, followed by its facilities at Choladi (Tamil Nadu) in 1967; Nanjangud (Karnataka) in 1989; Samalkha (Haryana) in 1992; Ponda and Bicholim (Goa) in 1995 and 1997, respectively; Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) in 2006; and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh) in 2012.

Nestle India set up its ninth manufacturing facility at Sanand (Gujarat) in 2021.

Talking at the event, Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha said that he was happy to see the progress made by Nestle India in setting up a state-of-the-art facility, with cutting-edge technology in Khordha district. He conveyed his belief that this factory would enable Nestle India to scale new heights and assured them of continued support in their endeavor."

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, said, "With a steadfast adherence to 'Make in India' we had announced our tenth factory in Odisha, reaffirming the significance of India as a market. It gives me immense pleasure as we witness our planning and efforts bearing fruit."

"We are confident that this upcoming factory will not only help us with our business but will also stand tall as a vibrant example of gender diversity, sustainable manufacturing, paperless, digitally managed facility with an abiding focus on the environment," Narayanan added. (ANI)

