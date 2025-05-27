HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 27: Data loss can be a nightmare for both individuals and businesses--even more so when the scale of loss is high and the data is vital. This is usually the case with NAS (Network-Attached Storage) drives.

NAS is a centralized storage solution that provides data access to multiple users and devices over a network. NAS devices are also widely used for data storage and backup, both by individuals and businesses. However, like any other storage medium, they are prone to failure. And when they do fail, the consequences can be catastrophic--particularly for businesses.

If you ever find yourself dealing with such a situation, do not panic. In this article, we will explore common data loss scenarios in NAS and discuss potential recovery options.

Understanding NAS Data Loss

Whether intended or accidental, data loss always hits hard. It could be a software malfunction, cyberattack, unintentional formatting, or some other mishap--but regardless of the cause, losing data that's vital to your business operations or has sentimental value is bound to make you anxious. You should remember, however, that in most cases, there's a way out.

Even if you have lost access to your drives due to severe physical damage--which is more common than most people realize--you can seek the help of professionals who specialize in NAS data recovery services. We spoke with the experts at Stellar Data Recovery to understand the most common reasons why NAS servers suffer data loss and how to prevent or resolve such issues.

Common Data Loss Scenarios

Hardware Failure & Physical Damage

Hardware failure in NAS refers to the malfunction or breakdown of internal physical components. NAS devices use HDDs or SSDs for storage, and drive failure is the leading contributor to hardware failure.

SSDs are quite resilient, but HDDs have a lot of moving parts, and as such, they are more prone to physical damage. Among the most common causes are accidental drops, violent jerks, water damage, motor damage, and faulty actuators. Hardware failure can also stem from power supply surges, motherboard issues, fan failure, controller malfunctions, or the NAS enclosure itself.

File System Corruption and Software Issues

Improper shutdowns, hardware issues, and software glitches in the NAS's operating system may lead to file system corruption. Such corruption leads to inaccessibility of files. The common signs of file system corruption are slow performance, error messages, system crashes, changes in file names, inability to open files, etc.

Accidental Deletion

In some cases, users may accidentally delete important files or format the drives. The point to remember is that even after files have been deleted, they are not entirely erased from the hard drive. It's possible to recover deleted/formatted data from a NAS box using powerful tools like Stellar® Data Recovery Technician.

RAID Array Failure

Usually, NAS devices use RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) configuration for data redundancy. If a single solid-state drive or hard disk fails, the system does not lose data. In some cases, a NAS device can potentially tolerate multiple drive failures without losing data. Redundancy helps NAS remain operational in such scenarios. However, it does not eliminate the risk of total RAID failure.

The best approach is to be vigilant and straightaway replace the malfunctioning drive and rebuild the array. And in case of complete RAID array failure, it's better to seek the expertise of data recovery professionals rather than trying out DIY solutions.

Virus or Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attacks can severely impact a NAS device, causing system disruption, data encryption, and financial loss. NAS devices are always at risk of being infected by a range of malware, including ransomware worms. These threats not only disrupt network operations but also cause exfiltration of sensitive information.

One of the major threats to NAS devices is ransomware, which encrypts stored data and extorts users for decryption keys. However, cybercriminals don't always decrypt your data even if the ransom is paid. They might even sell sensitive data on the dark web. Hence, paying the ransom isn't the safest option. It's wiser to have robust security protocols in place and, if an attack does happen, seek the services of Ransomware Data Recovery experts.

Data Recovery Options for NAS

NAS data recovery is more complex than recovering data from internal/external drives and almost always requires professional help. In order to keep the data recovery chances higher, you should avoid using DIY methods. There are countless DIY tips available on the internet, but more often than not, they worsen the damage.

Experts say that even minor or standalone issues like firmware corruption in a single drive can lead to complete array failure and even permanent data loss if DIY, hit-and-trial methods are used. Hence, it's always safer to utilize the expertise of professional service providers like Stellar Data Recovery when it comes to failed NAS devices.

Wrap Up

As much as we would like them to, storage devices--including NAS--do not last indefinitely. Several factors can make a NAS device act up, putting vital data at stake. There is always a possibility of accidental deletion, hardware or software failure, or even a malware attack. But regardless of the scenario, it is usually possible to recover data if it ends up in the right hands.

Stellar Data Recovery is India's premier data recovery service provider that has been serving both individuals and businesses for over thirty years. They can be your ideal data recovery solution.

