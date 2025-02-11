PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), a prominent investment management firm, specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has successfully exited its investment in a self-redevelopment housing project in Mumbai, delivering an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of approximately 21%. Nisus Finance had strategically invested Rs22 Cr in one of Mumbai's self-redevelopment projects located in Pestom Sagar, Ghatkopar. Trilogy Developers acted as the Development Manager for the project.

At the end of 2022, Nisus Finance made the first-ever institutional investment in a self-redevelopment project undertaken by a housing society. The project, Vishwasangam, is an affordable self-redevelopment initiative by two neighboring societies in the Pestom Sagar area of Ghatkopar.

In 2022, Trilogy Developers' project became the first society self-redevelopment initiative that Nisus Finance invested in, with Trilogy serving as the Development Management (DM) partner. The project involved the amalgamation of two societies into a single development, comprising two floors of commercial shops and seventeen floors of residential apartments. The investment was structured for a full-term duration of several years, during which Nisus Finance provided both financial backing and strategic support.

Mumbai has witnessed a surge in significant redevelopment projects, with major players such as Prestige, Purvankara, Godrej, and several others entering the market. However, institutional capital remains scarce due to systemic and regulatory constraints limiting banks' ability to lend to such projects.

Nisus Finance's exit from this redevelopment project stands as a testament to its deep expertise in the urban infrastructure financing space.

Renowned for its proven track record in real estate transactions, Nisus Finance has reinforced its commitment to safeguarding stakeholder interests while delivering strong returns for investors.

This successful exit strengthens Nisus Finance's portfolio of high-yield real estate investments and reinforces its focus on structured finance opportunities that drive sustainable growth in India's property market.

Commenting on the development Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: "We are pleased with the outcome of our investment in this self-redevelopment project. This exit reinforces our expertise in identifying and supporting high-potential real estate ventures while generating strong returns. The self-redevelopment model is gaining momentum in Mumbai, and we look forward to further opportunities in this space".

