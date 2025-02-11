WWE Raw on Netflix received massive receptions with larger viewer pool to cater. The positive result was also seen for the first PLE of the year 2025 – Royal Rumble. Though the winners of the Rumble matches – Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have now booked their tickets to the WrestleMania 41 main events, other Wrestlers will have chance to advance with a win in the upcoming PLE (Premium Live Event) – WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Receives Special Gift from Stephen Curry (Watch Video).

The mega event is set to take place in Canada. The multi-competitor match featuring a steel chamber surrounding the ring is a high risk and career defining match for any wrestler. Though it is seen as 'a slimmed down version of the Royal Rumble' with just six wrestlers entering the ring after stipulated time, the matches are more brutal and violent sometimes. There's both a men's and a women's chamber. The winner of Elimination Chamber could take a title, if a champ is included in the field, or could earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania – also known as Road to WrestleMania. Check out the date, venue and time of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 matches featuring six men and Women Wrestlers bouts.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Date, Venue and Time in IST of the Mega PLE

After the introduction of the Elimination Chamber matches as PLE on WWE, this will be the 15th Elimination Chamber event. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2. The event will sgtart at 5:20 AM IST (Indian standard Time). Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the event with the Wrestlers nearly confirmed for the PLE.

