New York, February 11: Elon Musk has once again baffled his followers by changing his X, formerly Twitter, handle to "Harry Bolz." The 53-year-old, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is targeting several federal agencies to reduce spending. The move, which comes just hours after a Musk-led group of investors reportedly bid to take control of OpenAI, has left many speculating about its meaning. Musk, known for his unpredictable online behaviour and wordplay, previously used the same name briefly in April 2023.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is no stranger to altering his X display name for fun or to make a statement. Other recent examples include his 2024 use of "Kekius Maximus." With Musk's penchant for mixing humour and internet culture, the meaning behind "Harry Bolz" continues to intrigue his followers. Elon Musk Calls OpenAI CEO ‘Scam Altman’ Following USD 97.4 Billion Offer To Buy OpenAI; Sam Altman Responds With Counteroffer.

Elon Musk Changes X Handle Name to Harry Bolz

Elon Musk just changed his profile name to Harry Bōlz. 😂 pic.twitter.com/h1ZAG9EpJB — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) February 11, 2025

Who is Harry Bolz?

The name "Harry Bolz" is widely believed to be a playful take on the slang term "hairy balls," a common joke in internet culture. Musk had confirmed this interpretation in a tweet following his April 2023 name change. While his reasoning for the latest switch remains unclear, it is likely another example of Musk’s tendency to engage in humorous or cryptic social media antics. Elon Musk Says DOGE Found FEMA Sent USD 59 Million to New York City Luxury Hotels To House Illegal Migrants.

Earlier today, it was reported that Elon Musk, after previously suing OpenAI, made an attempt to purchase the artificial intelligence firm. Recent reports reveal that Musk, along with a group of investors, approached CEO Sam Altman with an offer to buy out OpenAI for USD 97 billion. However, Altman declined the offer, responding with a firm "no thank you.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).