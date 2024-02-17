New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out search operations at 10 locations in Odisha's Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar earlier this week under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002, in the matter of alleged misappropriation of society's money by forgery and cheating.

On Saturday, the central government agency said it initiated an investigation based on FIRs registered by the Bhadrak Police, Odisha, under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Also Read | Manoj Tiwary To Retire From All Forms of Cricket After Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2024 Match Against Bihar.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that Prayaskanti Samal (ex-President), Manoj Kumar Goswami (Secretary) and others of the Barapada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET) society were allegedly involved in misappropriation of society money by forgery and cheating.

Prayaskanti Samal, son of Prafulla Samal, MLA from Bhandaripokhari assembly constituency and "other associates" of the society have engaged in the embezzlement of crores of rupees by way of financial irregularities, ED said.

Also Read | Jordan Peterson Shares Ajay Devgn's Singham's Scorpio Drifting Scene With Caption 'Goodbye Hollywood'; Community Notes 'Corrects' Author Saying It's Not 'AI-Generated' - Here's Why.

It has also been alleged that they engaged themselves in embezzlement of the funds and properties (acquired in the name of the BSET) for their monetary gain with the help of forged/fabricated documents.

During the search operations this week, a total of Rs 9 lakhs in cash and a car worth Rs 40 lakhs (approximately) were recovered and seized.

Also, various incriminating documents, including undated cheques, land agreements and digital devices have been seized from various premises. ED said further investigation is under progress.

In another operation, ED provisionally attached movable properties to the extent of Rs. 8.94 Crore (approx.) and 9 immovable properties worth Rs. 27.57Crore (approx.) aggregating to Rs. 36.52 Crore (approx.) belonging to M/s D S Home Construction Pvt Ltd, Sikandar Singh, Vikas Chhoker and others in the matter of M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 vide Provisional Attachment Order dated February 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)