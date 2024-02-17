Jordan Peterson, a renowned Canadian clinical psychologist and author, stirred a conversation online when he shared a captivating scene from the Bollywood blockbuster Singham, featuring actor Ajay Devgn. The scene in question showcases Ajay’s character executing an impressive drifting maneuver with a Scorpio SUV, a pivotal moment in the action-packed film. Jordan accompanied the post with the caption ‘Goodbye Hollywood’, which prompted some members of the online community to point out that the scene was not from a Hollywood production, as implied by Jordan’s caption, but rather from a popular Indian film. Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Roars in New Poster of His Rohit Shetty Cop Film; Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'Zakhmi Sher'! (View Pic).

Additionally, there were comments correcting the assumption that the scene was created using AI-generated technology, clarifying that it was a practical stunt performed by Ajay Devgn himself. The clarification was further made by sharing the film’s IMDb link and the YouTube link of the action scene from Rohit Shetty directorial. Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone’s Film Helmed by Rohit Shetty to Release on August 15, 2024.

Jordan Peterson’s Post

Stunning. Goodbye Hollywood. It's been nice knowing you. https://t.co/vwdOkaBuDC — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 16, 2024

The film Singham, released in 2011, is the first installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role as police officer Bajirao Singham. Following the film’s success, Ajay and director Rohit Shetty collaborated once again for its sequel Singham Returns, which released in 2014. They have once again collaborated on another action-packed film, Singham Again, which follows the events of Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

