Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): Okayti Tea successfully participated in the G20 Summit in Mumbai from March 28th to March 30th, 2023. Okayti Tea established a tea experience centre under the Tea Board of India, which was open during the summit. The tea experience centre, located in Mumbai, showcased the diversity of tea varieties available in India, promoting and educating attendees about the rich culture and history of orthodox tea.

Dr Bhagwat Karad, the Minister of State for Finance, Govt of India, lauded Okayti's efforts and extended his support towards the tea experience centre. He expressed his delight and enthusiasm while trying the offerings by Okayti, which left a lasting impression on him. His appreciation of Okayti's commitment to promoting the Indian tea industry is a testament to the company's dedication towards advancing the global tea sector. As Dr Bhagwat savoured his tea, he shared his thoughts on the tea industry in Darjeeling. He expressed that in order for tea manufacturers in the region to expand their exports, they need to pick up the pace. Darjeeling tea is renowned for its delicate flavour and aroma, and is highly sought after by tea enthusiasts around the world. However, in order to keep up with the growing demand for Darjeeling tea, manufacturers must increase production and streamline their operations.

Okayti Tea's participation in the G20 Summit demonstrated their dedication to addressing international concerns and finding long-lasting solutions to the most critical issues facing the planet.

"It was fantastic that we attended the G20 summit. The time is now to create stronger and more recent connections across the world's major economies in order to protect this historic commerce. The Ministers and delegates who came to see us at the tea experience centre were very appreciative and supportive of our efforts." says Mr Rajeev Baid, MD of Okyati.

