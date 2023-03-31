New Delhi, March 31 : The upcoming new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is just a few days away from its official launch in India, and its maker is revealing new details about it to create a buzz.

The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the successor of last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite, and is going to be a fairly affordably priced mid-range handset. Although most of its specs have been already speculated, OnePlus is now slowly confirming the same including its camera and now its other specs. Read on to know the details. Realme Narzo N55 To Launch in India Soon; Checkout Leaked Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Official Specs Revealed:

OnePlus has now gone ahead to announce the official configuration of the upcoming new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone. The phone will be getting powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset which is the same as its precursor, that’s definitely not expected in a new version. The processor will be backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 8 GB virtual RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C 4G Launched in India With Pocket-Friendly Pricing; Checkout Specs and Key Details.

As already officially confirmed recently, the Nord CE 3 Lite will be offering a triple camera set up with a first time 108MP primary camera from the company. This one will support for 3x zoom, which is huge leap from the previous 64MP sensor. The other sensor details are yet not revealed.

The handset will be sporting a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run on the OxygenOS 13.1 UI. The smartphone will be packing in a now standard 5,000mAh battery, but with 67W fast charging support that claims a full day’s usage with just 30 minutes of charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be coming in two colour options - Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. While the phone’s pricing will be officially announced only during is launch on April 4, it is expected to be priced in the range of about Rs 23,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).