Every year, Prevention of Blindness Week is observed from April 1 to April 7 in India. The week aims to raise awareness towards blind people and highlight the importance of caring for your eyes. The Prevention of Blindness Week campaign is planned by the Government of India and is marked by several events. The day is significant as it awakens the people about all the factors causing blindness. The week raises awareness among all citizens all across the country to understand the value of eyes for blind people. As we mark Prevention of Blindness Week 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the observance. Glaucoma, a Leading Cause of Irreversible Blindness.

Prevention of Blindness Week History

The origin of Prevention of Blindness Week can be traced back to 1960. The Prevention of Blindness Week was first started by Jawaharlal Nehru and Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur in 1960 under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. Another campaign, “The Right to Sight”, was launched by the WHO for the prevention of blindness. On this day, various events and activities are organized by the Government and non-Government institutions and organizations to alert society towards factors which cause blindness. COVID-19 Induced Face Blindness: Study Says Infection Can Cause Problems in Recognising Faces and Navigation.

Prevention of Blindness Week Significance

The week-long campaign lays emphasis on various risk factors that lead to eye injuries that can cause visual impairment. According to the statistics, it has been noted that India is home to largest number of blind people in the world. As per 2007 records, over 15 million people are blind in India out of the world’s 37 million blind, which is one out of every three people in India is blind. The major causes of blindness are trachoma, cataract, vitamin A deficiency, and malnutrition, including the shortage of optometrists and donated eyes. On this day, free eye camps are held to provide eye health education and community health centres are organized to offer knowledge of eye care, eye ailments and spectacles to the affected person.

