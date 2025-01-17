New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Online learning is the least popular activity among the internet users in the country, highlighted a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar.

The data shared by report highlighted that only 3 per cent of internet users in the country utilizing the internet on the platform of online learning. In contrast, activities such as accessing OTT video and music content, online communication, and social media dominate internet usage across India.

It said "Accessing OTT video and music content, online communication (such as chat, email, and calls), and social media are among the most democratized internet activities across both urban and rural areas".

The report categorizes online learning as activities like accessing educational resources, attending school or college classes, and skill enhancement programs through online platforms or apps. Despite the growth in internet penetration, online learning remains the least common activity among Indian internet users.

Among the most popular activities, 75 per cent of users access the internet for communication purposes, such as chatting, emailing, or making calls. Social media follows closely, with 74 per cent of users engaging in platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Online gaming attracts 54 per cent of users, while OTT content (audio and video) is a significant draw, with users streaming videos, music, and podcasts on platforms like YouTube, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Gaana.

The report stated that India is expected to cross 900 million internet users by 2025, driven mainly by rural regions, which now account for 55 per cent of the country's internet users. Growth in rural areas has been twice as fast as in urban areas, reflecting increased accessibility and affordability of internet services.

The report also highlights a narrowing gender gap in internet usage. Currently, 53 per cent of internet users are male, while females constitute 47 per cent.

Kerala leads the country in internet penetration, with 72 per cent of its population using the internet, followed by Goa (71 per cent) and Maharashtra (70 per cent). On the other hand, Bihar (43 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (46 per cent), and Jharkhand (50 per cent) lag in internet penetration.

The data also highlighted that Indian internet users spend an average of 90 minutes daily online, with urban users spending slightly more time compared to their rural counterparts.

While internet access continues to expand, the report highlights the need for greater adoption of online learning to bridge educational gaps in the digital age. (ANI)

