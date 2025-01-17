New Delhi, January 17: Indian equity indices rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday. Meanwhile, as investors and traders get ready to buy or sell stocks on Friday, January 17, a CNBCTV18 report said that Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance), Infosys (NSE: Infy) , Axis Bank (NSE: AxisBank), BPCL (NSE: BPCL) etc. are among the shares that are likely to remain in focus.

Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 318.74 points to 77,042.82, and the Nifty rose 98.60 points to 23,311.80 on Thursday, January 16. Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1% and 1.4%, respectively. Let's take a closer look at the shares to buy or sell on January 17, alongside the market outlook, as investors brace for further market volatility. HDFC Life Share Price Today, January 16: Stocks of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Rise by INR 51.55 After Q3 Profit Rises 14% to INR 415 Crore.

Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) : The company posted a 7.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at INR 18,540 crore for Q3 FY25, driven by strong retail and telecom business growth. Revenue increased to INR 2.43 lakh crore, signaling robust operational performance. LTTS Share Price Today, January 16: L&T Technology Services Limited Stocks Surge 7.87% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Infosys (NSE: Infy) : India’s second-largest IT firm reported an 11.46% YoY increase in net profit to INR 6,806 crore and raised its revenue growth forecast to 4.5-5%. Revenue rose 7.6% to INR 41,764 crore, indicating solid demand for IT services.

Axis Bank (NSE: AxisBank) : The lender reported a 4% YoY rise in standalone net profit to INR 6,304 crore, with total income growing to INR 36,926 crore. Strong interest income and consistent performance make Axis Bank a potential buy.

BPCL (NSE: BPCL) : The company secured a INR 31,802 crore loan agreement to fund its petrochemical complex and refinery expansion in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, which could boost long-term growth.

LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) : The IT firm saw a 7.14% YoY drop in net profit to INR 1,085.4 crore, despite a revenue increase of 7.14%. Sequential profits fell 13.23%, reflecting weaker margins.

Havells (NSE: Havells) : Consumer goods maker Havells reported a 3% YoY drop in net profit to INR 278 crore, missing analyst estimates.

AstraZeneca (NSE: AstraZen) : AstraZeneca has secured approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import and distribute eculizumab concentrate, marketed as Soliris, in India. Granted under Form CT-20, this clearance allows the pharmaceutical company to sell the drug, which is used for treating rare and severe blood disorders, within the country.

HFCL (NSE: HFCL) : HFCL has won an advance work order worth INR 2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for BharatNet Phase III in Punjab. The contract, under the design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) model, involves network construction, upgrades, and maintenance, with completion slated in three years.

These developments could drive investor sentiment in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

