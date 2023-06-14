NewsVoir

Delhi NCR/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Ottoedge Services, Mumbai proudly announces the appointment of Ajmal Shaikh as Senior Creative Consultant, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards building a robust creative team. With an impressive career spanning over 20 years in the advertising industry, Ajmal brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at renowned agencies such as Famous Innovations, Leo Burnett, DDB, Ogilvy, and FP7 McCann UAE.

Ajmal's illustrious portfolio includes collaborations with iconic brands like Volkswagen, Uber, Vaseline, Raymond, and Van Heusen, earning him over 100 prestigious awards including Cannes Lions, London International Awards, One Show, Asia-Pacific Adfest, Kyoorius, D&AD, Mirchi Kaan Radio Awards, and Abby.

Since joining Ottoedge, Ajmal has been inspired by the organization's culture and its commitment to valuing time and individuals. He appreciates the team's ability to get things right the first time, a quality he considers invaluable. Ajmal eagerly looks forward to embarking on ground-breaking work for the clients, driven by Ottoedge's vision.

Abhimanyu Sikarwar, Managing Partner at Ottoedge Services, expresses his admiration for Ajmal's exceptional talent and creative prowess across various categories, mediums, and platforms. He envisions an extraordinary partnership with Ajmal in delivering outstanding work for clients, highlighting that this appointment is just the beginning of Ottoedge India's growth plan. The agency remains dedicated to attracting and nurturing talented individuals who uphold their commitment to delivering brave work.

