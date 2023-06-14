West Bengal Statehood Day 2023 will be marked on June 20. This annual commemoration celebrates an important feat in Independent India’s history. To know more about the reason that June 20 will be celebrated as West Bengal Day, one needs to understand how the state got its name, the significance of West Bengal Statehood Day and its impact on the country. As we prepare to celebrate West Bengal Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about the foundation of West Bengal, West Bengal Formation Day history and more. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Vote for Strongest Opponent Where We Won’t Have Candidate, Says BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Day 2023 Date

West Bengal Day 2023 will be observed on June 20. This annual commemoration celebrates the day that the Bengal Legislative Assembly held a meeting to decide if the Bengal Presidency would stay united with Pakistan, or with India, or be divided and the Hindu majority districts would stay with India as West Bengal and the Muslim majority areas would form East Pakistan. This important historical event occurred on June 20, 1947, and is celebrated with great fervour across the state.

West Bengal Day 2023 Significance

Foundation Days of States is a very important fact that helps people remember the state's history and also celebrates the journey that it has been through. Bengal had always been a significant contributor to the history of India, and the foundation day of West Bengal was especially important as it marked a significant decision that was taken after several hours of debate and deliberation. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

On the occasion of West Bengal Day 2023, people are sure to share fun facts about the state’s contribution to various fields ranging from arts and crafts to science and technology. People also take to social media to celebrate West Bengal Foundation Day by sharing Happy West Bengal Day wishes and messages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).