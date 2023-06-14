New Delhi, June 14: Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 range has been in speculations shortly after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Now, that we are just a couple of months away from the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup’s actual market launch, we already have plenty of idea of what to expect from the next-gen models of this diva of a smartphone brand.

Apple is expected to introduce the immensely speculated and highly awaited iPhone 15 series in September, 2023, going by the new iPhone model launch timeline every year. Moreover, there are innumerable reports and leaks to confirm the various aspects and the actual expected launch date of the phone. Let’s check all the known details so far. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Leaked Design Details

It has been reported innumerable times, that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will come with a plethora of radical changes. It will be getting C-type USB port ditching its Lightning charging to comply with the new European rules.

However, the charging capabilities of the C-type ports won't be same across the iPhone 15 range. This means the higher iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro max models will get USB 3.2 or the Thunderbolt 3 support, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will get USB 2.0 support, which is equivalent to no charging speed enhancement over Lightning chargers.

Other latest leaks and renders imply that the iPhone 15 Pro's camera bump could be slightly more pronounced owing to a set of large lenses. However, these can be rearranged by Apple to offer a sleeker design, which remains to get confirmed. OnePlus Fold Expected To Launch Globally in August 2023; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Apple is also expected to offer the Dynamic Island across all the iPhone 15 models. This will be really appreciated by the users, as it is currently offered only on the top iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Another consisted rumour is that the iPhone 15 series will be replacing its physical buttons with multi-action haptic touch sensors that will offer a real button pressing feedback to the users. The multi-action button is expected to be fully customisable as well.

Apple’s new-gen iPhone models are also touted to come with brighter displays with brightness of up to 2500 nits up from the current 2000. Brighter and crisper displays are always appreciated and will be a welcome update on the iPhone 15 line up.

The lesser consistent rumour is regarding the iPhone Pro Max to be renamed as the iPhone 15 Ultra. However, there have been persistent claims that the top-end model will be boating a solid titanium frame.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Leaked Camera Details

The iPhone 15 Ultra or the 15 Pro Max is tipped to come with a dual selfie camera, which could be a an ultra-wide selfie lens with better zooming capabilities. Moreover, the addition of the periscope camera to the triple camera setup at the rear of the iPhone 15 Ultra has been also very consistent. Such leaps of camera upgrades on iPhones is a big deal indeed.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Expected Pricing & Release Date

The details about the pricing and the release date of Apple iPhone 15 series have been very scarce till now. However, the iPhone 15 range, especially the higher range is rumoured to be significantly costlier than the current iPhone 14 range.

In terms of the iPhone 15 release date, we have a fair idea as Apple always releases the new iPhone lineups in in the first half of September, and also prefers Tuesdays for new launches. Hence, we are expecting the iPhone 15 range to arrive on September 5 or September 12 (both Tuesdays) in 2023, when all the speculations will finally come to an end.

