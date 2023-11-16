New Delhi, November 16: As the iconic Pushkar Mela 2023 approaches, global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special offer for guests visiting Pushkar and Ajmer to partake in the festivities. Under this offer, guests can avail up to 70% discount across all OYO hotels across Ajmer and Pushkar, including Capital O, Collection O, and Spot On. The offer is valid from November 15, 2023, to November 28, 2023.

Known for its cultural richness and vibrant atmosphere, Pushkar Mela attracts travellers from across the globe who come to witness the world's largest camel fair, participate in cultural events, and explore the unique charm of Pushkar. With its world-class services, OYO is all set to elevate the experience for attendees of this grand event by offering accommodations that are both affordable and comfortable.

Guests can avail this discount by downloading the OYO App, search for a hotel in Pushkar or Ajmer, select the coupon code 'PUSHKARMELA70' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button. Speaking about the offer, an OYO Spokesperson said, "OYO is delighted to be a part of the excitement surrounding the Pushkar Mela 2023. As we extend our warmest hospitality to attendees, we're committed to enhancing their experience with accommodations that combine affordability and comfort. We believe in making every moment memorable and are dedicated to ensuring guests have an unforgettable stay during this grand event."

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations, bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 168,711 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

