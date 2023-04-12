New Delhi, April 12: As the 16th season of India's professional Twenty20 cricket league progresses, OYO has a special delight in store for all the cricket fans. The global technology hospitality company has rolled out unique offers on its app to reward both new and existing users. OYO is offering exclusive check-in rewards to consumers who stay in OYOs during the tournament along with refer and win scheme.

The check-in rewards include Speakers, Smartwatches, Earphones, and Amazon vouchers, among others. Top 20 winners of the refer and win scheme will be rewarded with Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 10,000. The company is also running exciting cricket trivia questions every day on its app through a feature called OYO-Q. OYO Launches ‘Super OYO’ in More Than 70 Cities in India To Provide High-Quality Customer Experience.

As the fervour around the tournament continues to build, OYO is looking forward to welcoming cricket-fans from across the world and enable them to enjoy their favourite sport while also experiencing OYO's signature hospitality. Competition Commission of India Penalises OYO, GoIbibo, MakeMyTrip for Anti-Competitive Conduct.

India's professional Twenty20 (T20) cricket league has amassed a massive following since its inception in 2008. Cricket enthusiasts travel from across the world to witness their favourite teams compete for the championship.

As per OYO's current booking trends, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Jaipur, are witnessing a surge in demand, a trend that the company anticipates will continue through April and May. OYO is expecting a greater influx in demand as the tournament proceeds towards the final stages.

Commenting on the initiative, an OYO spokesperson said, "Cricket is not just a sport, it's an emotion that binds people together. We are just as excited as all the cricket fanatics to witness our favourite teams battle it out for the ultimate glory. With our special offers during the tournament, we aim to provide cricket fans with the best possible experience by offering comfortable and affordable stays across India. We are confident that our guests will enjoy watching their favourite teams play while also experiencing the comfort and convenience of OYO."

To avail these offers, download the OYO App, and click the 'OYOZATT' tab. The offers will run throughout the course of the tournament. OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations, bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 168,711 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022.

