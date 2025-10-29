Bengaluru, October 29: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday, October 25, quashed a rape case filed against a 23-year-old man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Bumble. The woman alleged that she withdrew her consent during a sexual encounter in an OYO room, but the man proceeded despite her objection. However, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that the relationship was "born of mutual volition" and the acts appeared consensual. The court noted that the prosecution lacked evidence of coercion or force, emphasising that not every failed relationship amounts to a criminal offence.

According to a Bar and Bench report, the woman, in her police complaint dated August 13, stated that she had met the accused on Bumble a year ago and stayed in touch with him through Instagram. The two decided to meet in person on August 11, when the man picked her up from her apartment and took her to a hotel. She alleged that after he began seducing her, she withdrew her consent for sex, but he ignored it and went ahead with the act. The next morning, he dropped her home, after which she sought medical help and filed a rape complaint. ‘Cannot Be Allowed To Work Unregulated’: Karnataka High Court Dismisses X’s Pleas Against Centre’s Orders, Says Social Media Platforms Must Follow Indian Laws.

Defence Argues Relationship Was Consensual, Chats Indicate Mutual Agreement

During the hearing, the defence argued that the sexual encounter was consensual and that the police had failed to consider the chat messages between the two. The accused’s counsel, Athreya C Shekar, maintained that the messages clearly indicated mutual consent. Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the chats were "not in good taste nor could be reproduced," but they reflected a consensual relationship. X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp’s Plea, Upholds Centre’s Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

The court held that continuing the trial would amount to "a ritualistic procession towards miscarriage of justice" and an abuse of legal process. Citing lack of evidence and the consensual nature of the relationship, the Karnataka High Court quashed the FIR registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The ruling has sparked fresh debate over the boundaries of consent and the misuse of rape provisions in consensual relationships.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

