Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8: Partha Dental, South India's largest and most trusted dental chain, has taken another big step forward in orthodontics by expanding its aligner portfolio. With a legacy of clinical excellence and a strong patient-first approach, Partha Dental now offers globally recognized Invisalign Aligners along with its very own advanced Partha Aligners - making smile correction more accessible, affordable, and effective than ever before.

The Shift from Braces to Aligners

Orthodontic treatment has come a long way. Gone are the days of uncomfortable metal braces. Today, clear aligners are becoming the preferred choice as they are virtually invisible, removable, and lifestyle-friendly. Recognizing this shift, Partha Dental has invested heavily in cutting-edge aligner technology and treatment planning, giving patients across South India access to world-class orthodontic care.

Technology at the Core of Care

At the heart of Partha Dental's aligner program lies digital dentistry. Every patient begins their journey with a free consultation and complimentary X-ray, ensuring the right diagnosis and a well-structured treatment plan from the start. In addition, patients also receive a 3D intraoral digital scan worth ₹15,000 - absolutely free of cost. This advanced scan provides a treatment simulation that lets patients preview their future smile even before the first aligner is placed.

Aligners for Every Patient

What sets Partha Dental apart is the dual offering of Invisalign and Partha Aligners.

* Invisalign Aligners: The global gold standard in clear aligner technology, ideal for those seeking a premium, internationally recognized solution.

* Partha Aligners: Designed by in-house experts, offering a cost-effective yet reliable alternative without compromising results.

With savings of up to ₹90,000 on Invisalign treatments and Partha Aligners priced at almost 50% less than standard rates, patients now have the freedom to choose an option that suits both their smile goals and budget.

Beyond Alignment - A Complete Smile Makeover

Partha Dental believes a confident smile is more than just straight teeth. That's why, in select Invisalign cases, the clinic offers professional teeth whitening free of cost, ensuring patients achieve both functional correction and cosmetic enhancement together.

Affordable World-Class Care

One of Partha Dental's strongest commitments is to make advanced dental care affordable. To support families, the chain offers zero-cost EMI options, removing financial barriers and making treatment stress-free. By blending affordability with excellence, Partha Dental ensures more people than ever can benefit from transformative orthodontic care.

A Patient-Centric Vision

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. P. V. Parthasarathi, CEO of Partha Dental, said:"Aligners are the future of orthodontics, and at Partha Dental we are bringing that future to patients today. By offering both Invisalign and Partha Aligners, we empower patients to make the best choice for their unique needs. Our goal is to combine advanced technology with compassionate care so that every patient leaves with not only a better smile but greater confidence too."

Legacy You Can Trust, Future You Can Smile At

With 120+ clinics across 4 states in South India and 15 Lakh + patients treated, Partha Dental continues to be a pioneer in preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. The introduction of advanced aligner solutions once again reflects its commitment to global standards and local needs.

By bringing together technology, trust, and affordability, Partha Dental is not just correcting smiles - they are transforming smiles.

For individuals seeking a discreet, effective alternative to braces, Partha Dental invites you to explore its advanced aligner solutions and schedule a complimentary consultation at the nearest clinic.

