India vs Oman Football Match Live Score Updates: The India national football team will be back in action in the third-place play-off of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 as they will clash with Oman. India finished runner-up in the Group B which consisted of Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. They secured four points from the group, which included one win, one draw and one loss. The group champions from both Group A and B, which were Iran and Uzbekistan, qualified for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final. Meanwhile, the runner-up from both sides, India and Oman are set to clash in a third-place play-off. Oman have gained a lot of strength in the recent past and it will be a tough match for India. Although in the past, India has played good football against Oman and they will fancy their chances to beat them this time. All India Football Federation Confirms Super Cup 2025 To Begin on October 25.

Ahead of the tournament, due to India's recent form and the appointment of new coach, it was considered that India will fail to register even a single win and will finish in the bottom of the group. But they shocked everyone by defeating Tajikistan in their opening game. Although they got defeated by a very strong Iran team featuring the likes of Mehedi Taremi, they staged a strong fight. After a goalless first half, Iran scored three goals in the second half and India's chances of qualifying for the final of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 faded. In their next match, India clashed with Afghanistan. It ended up being a game where both teams cancelled out each other and with a 0-0 draw, India finished as the runner-up. Will Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa Miss ACL 2 and East Bengal FC Women Be Denied AFC Women’s Champions League Spot if AIFF Faces FIFA-AFC Ban?

Indian Football has been in a turmoil in the recent past. The top division league of India, Indian Super League (ISL) is still indefinitely postponed. Many teams have shut operations for the time being. Former coach Manolo Marquez stepped down from his post due to failure of providing any success to the team. Amid this, AIFF appointed Khalid Jamil as the coach of the Indian Football Team. Khalid has been part of Indian Football for almost two decades now and using his experience, he helped India secure a victory against Tajikistan when no one expected them to win. The match against Oman will be another opportunity for Khalid and at the same time a challenge too.