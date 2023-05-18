New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pearl Academy Delhi and Mumbai campuses were abuzz with excitement as months of hard work, dedication and planning culminated into this year's 'Portfolio'. Portfolio by Pearl Academy is an annual, big-scale platform provided to the students that showcases and celebrates their ideas, innovation, and creativity.

Portfolio 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai was a kaleidoscope of individual imagination and interpretation of the theme 'Future Flashbacks'. From modern fashion accessories inspired from the ancient art and craft of Kutch to Gen-Z's take on social & cultural issues, every idea and every voice made its own impact.

Also Read | Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel's Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa's Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

The students were thrilled to receive support and encouragement from important guests, including Dia Mirza (renowned UN Goodwill ambassador, activist, actor, and filmmaker), Dr. Harsh Vardhan (Member of Parliament and former Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences), Sunil Sethi (Chairman of FDCI), and A Subramaniam (President: National Executive Council, ADI). It was a unique opportunity for students to showcase their work to influential fashion designers who inspire them, such as David Abraham, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Gaurav Jaigupta. They were joined by the academic team of Pearl Academy, including Aditi Srivastava (President), Alka Madhan (Regional Director - West, Pearl Academy Mumbai), Abhishek Singh (Regional Director - North, Pearl Academy), and Antonio Maurizio Grioli (Dean, Pearl Academy).

There was also a series of captivating fashion shows that gave students a platform to showcase their collections. From personal styling, and makeup techniques to the fusion of fashion and technology, Pearl Academy's Portfolio 2023 also kept its attendees engaged with an impressive line-up of workshops around diverse themes.

Also Read | IPL 2023: 'Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal on His Terrible Day Is a Phenomenal Story', Says Robin Uthappa.

Thought-provoking concepts fostered dialogues on important issues like body positivity, cancel culture and sustainable fashion, which created momentum and empowered audiences, including many school students from Delhi and Mumbai who gained valuable insights and experiences. Based on such diverse and multifaceted concepts that encompassed various forms of human expression, creativity, and communication, the projects were truly an extension of each student's individuality and experience.

Encapsulating the vibe of Portfolio 2023, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, shares, "This event stands as a testament to the students' unwavering dedication and Pearl Academy's steadfast commitment to fostering and encouraging unique creative expression. With a strong foundation in creativity and innovation, the academy's learning models have consistently nurtured these qualities, and witnessing them shine through the students' designs is a truly gratifying moment. The exhibition unequivocally demonstrated that our students possess the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the competitive industry of tomorrow."

Pearl Academy, run under the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute provides Design and Fashion programs at campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Pearl Academy has been helping students succeed for 30 years with its Total Learning System, industry partnerships, and international connections. Their placement record of over 99 per cent year-on-year showcases their commitment of creating complete design professionals. For more information, please visit their website: www.pearlacademy.com.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)