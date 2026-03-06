Oscar Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch 98th Academy Awards in USA and India

The Oscars 2026 aka the 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026 (India date Monday, March 16), bringing the global film community together for Hollywood’s most prestigious night. This year’s ceremony is already making history, with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners breaking the all-time record by earning 16 nominations, surpassing the long-standing record of 14 held by Titanic and La La Land each. The Oscar Awards 2026 will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at Los Angeles, California, United States of America, the Oscars' home since 2002. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Present Alongside Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway (View Post)

How To Watch Oscar Awards 2026: Timings and Platforms

Whether you are tuning in for the red-carpet glamour or the main trophies, here is how you can catch the action live from the Oscar Awards 2026 in the USA and India:

Oscar Awards 2026 Live Main Ceremony: On Sunday, March 15, at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ABC.

On Sunday, March 15, at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ABC. Oscar Awards 2026 Live Streaming: Available for subscribers on Hulu and the ABC app in USA.

Available for subscribers on Hulu and the ABC app in USA. Oscar Awards 2026 Red Carpet Live: The official "Oscars Red Carpet Show" begins at 6:30 PM ET on ABC, with early coverage starting on E! at 4 PM ET in USA.

The official "Oscars Red Carpet Show" begins at 6:30 PM ET on ABC, with early coverage starting on E! at 4 PM ET in USA. Oscar Awards 2026 Live Telecast in India: Due to the time difference, the Oscar Awards 2026 ceremony will air in India on Monday, March 16, 2026, on Star Movies television channel, with the red carpet at 4:00 AM IST and the main ceremony starting at 4:30 AM IST.

Due to the time difference, the Oscar Awards 2026 ceremony will air in India on Monday, March 16, 2026, on Star Movies television channel, with the red carpet at 4:00 AM IST and the main ceremony starting at 4:30 AM IST. Oscar Awards 2026 Live Stream in India: Catch the Oscar Awards 2026 on JioHotstar in India, starting with the red carpet at 4:00 AM IST, followed by the main ceremony at 4:30 AM IST.

Conan O’Brien Back As Oscars Host in 2026

Comedian Conan O’Brien returns as the host for the second consecutive year at the 98th Oscars. His performance at the 97th Oscars was widely praised for balancing sharp wit with a genuine celebration of the nominated artists. Oscars 2026 Nominations Full List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Compete for Best Actor; India’s ‘Homebound’ Misses Out.

Star-Studded Presenters at Oscar Awards 2026

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a star-studded lineup of presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards, featuring several global icons and major Hollywood names. The list includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow sparking speculation among fans about a possible on-stage reunion linked to their past collaborations. Other A-list presenters confirmed for the ceremony include Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Javier Bardem and Paul Mescal. Continuing Oscars tradition, last year’s winners Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana will also return to present awards during the star-studded Oscars 2026 ceremony. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Present Alongside Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway (View Post).

New Category Debut at Oscar Awards 2026

This year marks the first time the Academy will present the Best Casting award, the first new category added since Best Animated Feature in 2001.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).