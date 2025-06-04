VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 4: Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), in collaboration with the TSL Foundation, has officially launched its flagship initiative, "Eco-Empower," at Dabua Mandi, Faridabad. Aligned with the Government of India's Swachh Bharat Mission, the project is set to engage over 1000+ local shopkeepers and strengthen the city's plastic waste collection, recycling and upcycling ecosystem and create essential community infrastructure.

Eco-Empower has been designed with a dual objective -- to address environmental sustainability and to support the inclusion of informal waste workers. The project aims to benefit over 150+ informal waste workers through better access to healthcare services, safety equipment, and skill-building opportunities.

The launch event was graced by the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Sh. Satish Kumar Phagna, Member of Legislative Assembly, NIT-86, Faridabad as Chief Guest, Mr. Vinay Yadav, District Marketing Enforcement Officer, HSAMB and Mr. Yaduraj Yadav, Executive Officer cum Secretary-Market Committee Dabua Mandi, alongside Ms. Anantika Singh, General Manager-CSR, from Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) and Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL Foundation. The event brought together over 200 attendees, including local market representatives, community leaders, civic authorities, and members of the media.

Key moments from the launch included:

- The flag-off ceremony of a dedicated waste collection van, reinforcing PRIF's commitment to a circular economy.

- The unveiling of the project mascot, symbolizing community action for a cleaner Faridabad.

- The distribution of dustbins to market stakeholders, initiating a structured waste segregation process in the region.

Mr. Gagandeep Singh Sethi, SVP Integrated Operations & S&R at Pernod Ricard India, emphasized the company's commitment:

"Sustainability and inclusion are core drivers for Pernod Ricard India, and our partnership with TSL Foundation through Eco-Empower is a testament to this commitment. We are addressing environmental challenges through circular making, while enabling those who work tirelessly to keep our communities clean. It marks a step toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Faridabad.

Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL Foundation, highlighted the project's broader vision:

"Eco-Empower is more than an initiative--it is a movement to instill long-term behavioral change. Our goal is to position Dabua Mandi as a replicable model for sustainable market ecosystems nationwide."

Chief Guest, Hon'ble Sh. Satish Kumar Phagna, Member of Legislative Assembly, NIT-86, Faridabad, lauded the initiative:

"Collaborations between corporates and civil society are essential to sustainable development. Eco-Empower is a stellar example of how public-private partnerships can drive grassroots transformation. I congratulate Pernod Ricard India Foundation and TSL Foundation for this impactful initiative."

Special Guest, Sh. Vinay Yadav, District Marketing Enforcement Officer, HSAMB, welcomed the initiative:

"The Eco-Empower initiative is aimed at transforming waste management practices through community engagement and behavioral change, by actively involving traders and waste workers. Implemented at Dabua Mandi in Faridabad, this program is among the first of its kind in any agricultural market (Mandi) in Haryana. It also reflects the emphasis placed on sectoral development by Shri Shyam Singh Rana, Agriculture Minister, Haryana, and Chief Administrator, HSAMB."

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the TSL Foundation, followed by a dedicated media interaction and networking session. As Eco-Empower enters its implementation phase, on-ground efforts will focus on driving awareness, enabling efficient waste collection, and establishing a closed-loop recycling model.

With strong institutional support and community ownership, Eco-Empower is set to redefine urban sustainability--starting with Faridabad's bustling marketplaces.

For media inquiries, please contact:Rishabh GaurSenior Manager - Programs, TSL Foundation+91 9220434545 | rishabh.gaur@tsl-foundation.com

