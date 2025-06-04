Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film Homebound, is facing serious allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. While the Karan Johar-backed film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes 2025, Pratik Shah was accused of being "emotionally abusive", "manipulative", and a "predator" by filmmaker Abhinav Singh, who also shared testimonies from several other women on social media. Amid all this, Pratik Shah's former girlfriend has come out and accused him of physical and sexual abuse through a blog post. Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Cinematographer Pratik Shah To Be Fired From Rajkummar Rao’s Untitled Film Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations – Reports.

Pratik Shah’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Shocking Allegations of Abuse

Without naming Pratik Shah directly in her post, the cinematographer's ex-girlfriend revealed that she wanted people to know the truth amid the ongoing situation. She recalled Shah’s dominating and controlling behaviour, saying it was the main reason behind their breakup. She first noticed the behaviour after Pratik reacted when she went out with her friends without informing him. She described how he demanded access to her social media accounts after the incident.

Serious Allegations of Sexual Abuse Levelled Against Pratik Shah

for those not on Insta, allegations have come out against Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah pic.twitter.com/Tm3gaiwgir — Claire Denis the Menace (@MrNarci) May 30, 2025

As quoted by News 18, she wrote, "That summer, he asked me for my Gmail and Facebook passwords and in return gave me his. I remember the rage that flew through him when he saw that I flirted with a guy over Facebook in one conversation or 'poked' a guy friend on social media. I remember him screaming in my face that he would kill himself. I felt so horrible. Like, I didn't deserve him. In the next year, he would repeat the line 'Most guys would have left after what you did, but I didn't."

She also recalled an incident where she found out about Pratik’s affair with a mutual acquaintance and how he reacted violently when she confronted him about it. "The day I found out that he had been cheating on me was the day hepushed me into a shelf. I should've reported it then, when neighbours called the police. I didn't," she wrote.

She also recalled an incident from one of her birthday weekends and revealed that "No" was not an option in their relationship. She added, "I won't get into details of this situation that consumes me every day, but you get the point. 'No' wasn't an option. That would've been considered rape if he wasn't my boyfriend. Never in a million years would I have thought I would be a survivor of abuse." ‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah Accused of Inappropriate Behaviour by Filmmaker Abhinav Singh, Dharma Production Distances Itself From Him.

Amid the controversy, Pratik Shah has deactivated his social media accounts. He is yet to make an official comment about the situation.

