New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/SRV Media): As we appreciate the warriors battling on the borders, we acknowledge and value the unsung heroes, the doctors of the community. Their undivided contribution and struggle to safeguard lives goes beyond gratitude. The pandemic has truly emerged the health workers as true warriors.

To honour and appreciate these true-blue unsung medical heroes, a felicitation ceremony "PILLARS OF MEDICAL SCIENCES" was organized by INMYCITI on July 31, 2021, at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. PILLARS OF MEDICAL SCIENCES incepted by INMYCITI, events and digital marketing firm with a decade of experience was organized in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, Department of Health and Family Welfare to appreciate the efforts of the medical combatants.

The conceptualization behind this felicitation program was first to celebrate immense innovation in the medical sciences which not only contributed to tackling the virus better but have been indefatigably putting efforts in the healthcare advancement and betterment via research, publications, CSR activities, technology in procedures/ medicine production and so on.

Secondly, the aim was to recognize the unfettered achievement of medical practitioners [doctors and nurses], pharmaceuticals, medical schools, and social activists ranging from patient safety to patient satisfaction.

This event was conceptualized and conducted in an orderly manner by the INMYCITI team headed by Gopal Arora- Director, and Krishan Arora- CEO and Founder.

Ravenbhel Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. was the show presenter. It is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in India with a huge basket of products for all specialities including Physicians, Orthopedics, Surgeons, Pediatricians, Gynecologists and General Practitioners truly serving the nation for the last 20 years. Its philosophy is "Grow and make others grow".

They are pioneering because of their 5 pillars of strength and growth. Naresh Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sahil Mahajan (Executive Director), Sanjeev Sharma (Marketing Director), Yogesh Khanna (Director, Commerce and Finance), and Sanjay Khanna (Director, Marketing and Sales Administration).

During the felicitation ceremony, Sahil Mahajan, a dynamic and energetic entrepreneur represented the company by sharing insightful words, "This Company has contributed to social activities by distributing immunity boosters to the frontline workers." They always work with this thought "We do not find customers for our products; we find products for our customers."

The other partners at the event included their spice partner - Orika Spices; bakery partner - Lovely Bake Studio and gifting partner - Order Happiness which gave hampers to all the awardees.

The ceremony felicitated more than a hundred awardees, from both private and government sectors. This ceremony was delightfully graced by Minister S Balbir Singh Sidhu, an imperative legislative member of the Punjab Assembly, Ministry: Health, Family Welfare, and Labour. Next in line was the jury panel that included Atul Kumar Nasa - The Head of Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority, Dr Nitin Malik - Registrar Dr Ambedkar University, and Dr Raj Kanwar Yadav from AIIMS who diligently scrutinized, screened and selected the profiles based on a particular criterion.

A few of those profiles include Amandeep Group of Hospitals (ASR), Dr Parampreet Singh Nagpal in Ortho, Dr Tarwinder Singh Nagpal in Laser Cosmetology Surgery, SPS Hospitals, Dr Jogjatin Khurana (Dentist), Dr Balaji Jaganmohan, Dr Tanuj Bhatia, Dt. Simar, Sridhar Peddireddy from Hyderabad, Dr GVP Rao from Nashik, Dr Devu Laxmi, Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill, Oxford Hospital; Jalandhar, Deepak Sahni from Healthians, Impact Guru, Cremica, Dr Charanjit Singh (Civil Surgeon, ASR), and Dr Tejwant Singh (Civil Surgeon, Bathinda) among many others.

While interacting with the media, Sanjeev Sharma, Marketing Director of Ravenbhel Pharmaceuticals expressed his gratitude to INMYCITI for giving them the opportunity to personally honour the entire COVID warriors.

The Hon'ble Guest of Honour, S Balbir Singh Sidhu felicitated Ravenbhel Pharmaceuticals and personally appreciated the initiative taken by INMYCITI. "This way of appreciation will make them feel more motivated to continue providing their respective services and serving our nation" added the Punjab Health Minister.

The mission was termed as a path towards creating a Healthy and Strong India.

To know more, visit INMYCITI: https://instagram.com/inmyciti?utm_medium=copy_link and Krishan Arora (FOUNDER INMYCITI): https://www.instagram.com/krish0108/

