NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 10: The real estate landscape in smaller cities and spiritual destinations is undergoing a noticeable change. Buyers today are moving away from scattered, unplanned developments and showing a clear preference for organized townships backed by strong infrastructure and connectivity. Haridwar is emerging as a key beneficiary of this shift, especially among second-home buyers from Delhi-NCR seeking a well-connected, wellness-focused lifestyle.

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One of the developments reflecting this trend is Alaknanda by Hero Realty. Located along the Delhi-Dehradun Highway (NH-58), the project is part of a larger 88-acre township in Haridwar. The recently launched plotted phase, spread across 4.7 acres with over 170 plots, saw strong demand, with the entire inventory sold out shortly after launch. With prices starting from Rs. 35 lakh, the project is positioned in the mid-housing segment and is expected to be completed by February 2029, catering to both end-users and long-term investors.

What sets such developments apart is their focus on early-stage planning and infrastructure readiness. At Alaknanda, key site infrastructure, including internal roads and essential services, has already been put in place. The township also offers lifestyle features such as sports amenities, open green spaces, and community areas. Its proximity to institutions like IIT Roorkee and healthcare facilities such as Patanjali Ayurvedic Hospital further adds to its appeal.

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This reflects a broader shift in buyer expectations from standalone plots to integrated, self-sustained communities that offer a better quality of living.

Manoj Dixit, AMM Property, and Channel Partner for Hero Realty expressed, "We have been working with Hero Realty since 2020, and our experience with Alaknanda over the last five years has been quite positive. The project stands out for its well-planned layout, wider roads and ample green areas, which are key factors for today's buyers. Being RERA-registered also adds to the confidence among investors. In fact, we are seeing that many buyers who invest here often come back for repeat investments, reflecting strong satisfaction and trust in the development."

The investment potential of the region further strengthens its appeal. Market trends indicate that property prices in this micro-market have grown nearly five times over the past 13 years, with appreciation levels reaching around 500%. This steady growth has positioned Haridwar as not just a spiritual destination, but also a viable market for long-term real estate investment.

Manish Ahuja, a resident at the township shared his views, "I had an excellent experience with Hero Realty. The team is backed by a strong group and a credible brand, which immediately gave me confidence. What impressed me the most was their commitment to transparency and trust throughout the entire process. It's clear they prioritize quality and customer satisfaction, making the whole experience smooth and reassuring."

As the city continues to evolve, the demand for well-planned developments is expected to grow further. Projects like Alaknanda highlight how integrated townships, supported by infrastructure and connectivity, are shaping a more structured and sustainable residential landscape in emerging cities like Haridwar.

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