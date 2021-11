Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): PlayerzPot, one of India's leading online gaming platforms, has partnered with SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Network's video streaming platform for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13.

The strategic association will signal the launch of the PlayerzPot Mega Quiz on SonyLIV's KBC Play Along. With an objective to take the interactive gaming experience to a whole new level, SonyLIV subscribers will stand a chance to win weekly prizes leading upto a Tata Altroz, by participating in different quizzes every day.

Also Read | Power Minister RK Singh Flags Off Reconstruction Works Worth Rs 22.5 Crore for Flood-Affected Uttarakhand.

The quiz is available on SonyLIV's Play Along section. With a new quiz daily, the subscribers can win big by answering 10 questions within 15 seconds on the platform. In addition to the mega prize of Tata Altroz, weekly winners stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers worth INR 20000/- till mid-December 2021.

Speaking about the association, Sunil Yadav, CEO - PlayerzPot said, "KBC is an iconic show that has the entire country enthralled. The quiz show has been one of the most engaging and successful formats of our generation. Associating with such a prestigious show is a matter of great pride for PlayerzPot. SonyLIV's KBC Play Along has attracted a large audience since its launch, with over 850 new lakhpatis created during the pandemic. With exciting rewards and prizes lined up for the season, we are confident that the PlayerzPot Mega Quiz will further boost the user engagement for us."

Also Read | Blousegate! Alia Bhatt, Radhika Madan and Ananya Panday Raise Hotness Quotient With Fashion's Newest Risque IT Piece.

Co-founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, PlayerzPot is a reliable, secure, and fast-growing fantasy sports arena that blends the excitement and thrill of real-world sports with fantasy gaming. Whether it is cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, or baseball, it allows players to experience their favourite games on multiple levels, along with earning real money.

PlayerzPot offers their users the liberty to choose their own league, players, and lucky pot. With a customer-centric approach, hassle-free payment options, best-in-town referral programs and an unflagging spirit, the platform has continued to add more unique features and build credibility and today enjoys a strong foothold in the market. PlayerzPot has roped in cricketers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors.

For further information about PlayerzPot, please visit: PlayerzPot.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)