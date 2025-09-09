New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Power has initiated a Stakeholder Mapping Survey as part of its vision to build the India Energy Stack (IES) -- a Digital Public Infrastructure aimed at supporting key advancements in the power sector.

Ministry of Power said in a release that the sector is undergoing a paradigmatic shift with digitalisation of the grid, large-scale renewable energy integration, decentralised power generation, and consumer-oriented reforms.

To enable this transformation, the Ministry is developing a Utility Intelligence Platform under the IES, based on standardised and open APIs and protocols. This will be done in coordination with selected power distribution utilities to help the ecosystem leverage data available across IT/OT platforms.

The survey aims to capture organisational profiles, solutions offered, areas of innovation, and readiness for IES participation. As the IES will define open standards, protocols, and interoperability frameworks, stakeholders are encouraged to factor in these standards early in the development of new products, platforms, and solutions.

Stakeholders are requested to complete the survey within two weeks of this communication by submitting accurate information at: https://forms.office.com/r/Wm0sewTTrC, or via the provided QR code. The survey will serve as a reference for utilities and solution providers in shaping the IES ecosystem.

The India Energy Stack (IES) is envisioned as a standardised, modular, and open-source digital infrastructure for the power sector. It aims to create a unified framework that supports unique digital IDs for assets, consumers, and transactions, enabling better tracking, transparency, and management across the ecosystem.

Through open APIs, the IES will ensure seamless integration with existing legacy systems, promoting interoperability and reducing barriers to adoption. Designed to foster ecosystem innovation, the IES will empower startups, virtual power plants (VPPs), and energy fintech companies to build solutions on a common digital foundation.

With a scalable, plug-and-play architecture, the platform will be adaptable by any DISCOM, SLDC, or AMISP. In essence, IES seeks to do for energy what Aadhaar and UPI have done for digital identity and payments--transforming the sector through inclusive, technology-driven infrastructure. (ANI)

