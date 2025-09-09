Did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Link Nepal Protests to Hindu Rashtra on X? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Handle Is Not Official Account

New Delhi, September 9: An X handle, @RekhaGuptaDelhi, recently posted that Gen-Z protesters in Nepal were demonstrating for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra. The post quickly gained traction, with several social media users believing it was issued from the official account of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The post created confusion, especially as violent unrest continues in Nepal, where demonstrations have been fuelled by public outrage over corruption and restrictions on free expression.

The government’s fact-checking body, PIB Fact Check, has clarified that the handle @RekhaGuptaDelhi is not the official account of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Instead, her authentic X account is @gupta_rekha. The clarification urged citizens not to fall prey to such misleading narratives and to always verify sensitive information through credible and official sources. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

PIB Clarifies X Handle Impersonating Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Is Not Her Official Account

The misleading post was falsely attributed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta because it was shared from an unauthorised handle resembling her name. However, PIB Fact Check confirmed that @RekhaGuptaDelhi is not her official account. The CM’s verified and authentic X handle is @gupta_rekha. Users who mistook the fake account for the real one were misled into believing the message reflected her views. This highlights the importance of checking verified handles before sharing or trusting content attributed to public figures. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

PIB Fact Check strongly advised against believing or circulating unverified content. It reiterated that misinformation on sensitive issues can have far-reaching consequences and emphasised the importance of cross-verifying claims through official government channels and verified accounts.

At a time when Nepal is witnessing large-scale protests that have already claimed lives, the spread of false information risks distorting facts and fuelling unnecessary communal narratives. Citizens are urged to rely only on trusted news outlets and official communication handles for updates on both domestic and international issues.

Fact check

Claim : X handle @RekhaGuptaDelhi linked Nepal protests to Hindu Rashtra, seemingly from Delhi CM. Conclusion : PIB confirms the handle is not the official account of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).