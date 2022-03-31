New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Premas Life Sciences (PLS) and Beckman Coulter today announced a new sales distribution agreement, appointing Premas Life Sciences as the technology and knowledge partner of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Automated Liquid handling solutions in India.

As experts in fluid transferology, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences offers a broader range of flexible, scalable liquid handling solutions for genomic, cellular, protein and other workflows - for research areas such as drug discovery, biopharma, agriculture, synthetic biology, forensics and more. Through this partnership, Premas is planning to reach out to every Genomics lab in the country to provide automated NGS solutions.

Chaitanya Gundu (G A Krishna Chaitanya), Country Sales leader, India, and SouthWest Asia, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences said, "We are extremely delighted to partner with Premas Life Sciences for our Liquid handling and genomics portfolio. They are at the forefront of bringing the most cutting edge and niche life sciences tools for the advancement of Indian Research & Clinical Diagnostics. Premas Life Sciences has commendable customer-centricity in line with our core value of Customers talk, we listen. We are confident this association will augur well for all the stakeholders."

Yogeendra Dawalkar, General Manager - Commercial, Premas Life Sciences commented, "We at Premas Life Science pride ourselves in bringing cutting edge technologies in Genomics to India and are excited to add Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Automation & Genomics products to our portfolio. This will enable our customers to scale up laboratory throughput as per their need."

Incepted in 2006 by a team of avid science enthusiasts & experienced professionals, Premas Life Sciences is a focused and dynamic organization endeavouring to introduce niche game-changing technologies for applications across human health, agriculture, pharma, environment, forensics, energy etc.

Our products range from high-end genomics equipment and associated services to reagents and consumables, thereby enabling researchers with analytical tools to address key molecular biology research questions. In a short span of time, we have created an enviable reputation of high-quality pre-sales and after-sales support to our customer base, via a dynamic network of motivated professionals based across the key cities of India.

Our mission is to empower those seeking answers to life's important scientific and healthcare questions. Since 1935, the Beckman name has been synonymous with technologies that simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. Decades later, our global organization also came to embody the scientific legacy of the Coulter name. Today, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted, worldwide resource for tools to help optimize research and manufacturing efficiency. Centrifuges. Particle counters/analyzers. Automated liquid handlers. Flow cytometers. Genomic reagents. All these products and many more continue to make a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of dedicated scientists, quality control experts and others.

Wherever people need answers, from prestigious universities and major pharmaceutical companies, to small biotech startups, food/beverage and electronics manufacturing facilities, you can find Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

A subsidiary of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter, Inc. is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

