Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings face off against each other in match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 01, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for maximum points. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the KKR vs PBKS head-to-head record, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Move to Sixth With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their first defeat of the season as they recently lost a close encounter to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the two-time champions will take positives from their display and hope to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings kicked off their season with a mammoth run-chase against RCB under new skipper Mayank Agarwal and will be hoping for something similar. KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League. KKR have the better head-to-head record with 19 wins while PBKS have registered 10 wins in this encounter.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 8 Key Players

Venkatesh Iyer and Umesh Yadav will be the key players for KKR while Shikhar Dhawan and Odean Smith will have a huge role to play for CSK

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 8 Mini Battles

In the KKR vs PBKS game, Shikhar Dhawan vs Umesh Yadav will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Liam Livingstone vs Sunil Narine Ali.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 8 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 01, 2022 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 8 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 8 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Likely Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Andre Russell/Mohammad Nabi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

