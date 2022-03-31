Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today on March 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Board examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The official answer key was released on March 8 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022. This year 17 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. SSC GD Constable Result 2021-22 Declared; Know How to Check Result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to check Matric result

Step 1. Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number soon after the declaration of result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.

