Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14: In a significant step toward modernizing its banking operations, The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (BSCB) has entrusted PruTech Solutions with the responsibility of driving its digital transformation. This large-scale initiative will integrate advanced technologies, including Generative AI within the Core Banking System, to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience across BSCB and its branches. The bank is presently doing business through 13 branches and 23 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) affiliated with it. The project will be implemented across all the branches of BSCB and 23 DCCBs. With a project value exceeding Rs. 190 crore, this initiative represents one of the most significant technology investments in the cooperative banking sector. The project will include a centralized technology infrastructure, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility across Bihar's extensive banking network.

By implementing a suite of advanced digital solutions, PruTech will redefine how banking services are delivered, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and customer-centricity.

A Comprehensive Suite of Banking Solutions

To ensure a holistic transformation, PruTech is deploying a next-generation banking ecosystem that will revolutionize BSCB's day-to-day operations.

At the core of this project is the Core Banking System, a scalable platform that enables real-time transactions, centralized financial management, and seamless end to end banking services across all branches. This system will not only enhance transaction speed and accuracy but also enable unified banking operations, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

To strengthen regulatory compliance and security, PruTech is integrating an Anti-Money Laundering solution, which proactively detects fraudulent activities and ensures adherence to national and international financial regulations. By leveraging advanced risk assessment tools, this solution will safeguard BSCB against financial crimes, reinforcing trust and transparency in its banking operations.

The transformation also focuses on improving accessibility and customer engagement. The Loan Origination System will digitize and streamline the entire loan process, from application to approval and disbursement, enabling faster credit decisions and reducing manual processing delays. Meanwhile, the Micro-ATM Client Application will extend financial services to rural and remote areas, ensuring cash withdrawals and transactions beyond traditional branch networks, thus expanding financial inclusion across Bihar.

To further elevate operational efficiency and customer experience, Generative AI is also being leveraged to bring intelligent automation and personalized banking solutions to BSCB. Gen AI-powered virtual assistants will enhance customer interactions by providing human-like responses and contextual support in multiple languages, ensuring seamless customer engagement. Furthermore, a centralized Helpdesk & Grievance Management system will ensure faster resolution of customer complaints, improving service reliability and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, by automating key functions such as human resource management, regulatory compliance, and customer service, BSCB will strengthen its operational efficiency while ensuring a seamless and transparent banking experience for its customers. At the heart of this transformation is Converge, PruTech's Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). This powerful platform will provide centralized oversight of all banking operations, infrastructure, and services, equipping administrators with real-time insights, proactive monitoring, managing and data-driven decision-making capabilities. With Converge, BSCB will gain unmatched agility and control over its operations, enabling smarter decision-making, increased security, and a more seamless banking experience for customers. A separate, isolated cloud IT infrastructure at the DC and DR site will be used to host the bank's applications, utilizing the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model. This infrastructure will provide compute, storage, networks, and other fundamental resources to deploy and run CBS software, along with allied applications, as per the bank's requirements. By integrating these innovative solutions, PruTech is not just enhancing operational efficiency--it is empowering BSCB to streamline its core banking operations, enabling secure, real-time transaction processing while enhancing compliance, risk mitigation, and financial governance.

"This project marks a defining moment for cooperative banking in Bihar. By embracing digital innovation, BSCB is creating a more secure, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem that will serve as a benchmark for the sector. With Converge at the core, we are bringing the power of Gen AI, smart analytics, and seamless automation to banking oversight. By integrating various banking applications and real-time operational intelligence, we are enabling seamless banking experiences, strengthening risk management, and fostering greater financial accessibility across Bihar. This transformation will redefine how cooperative banks operate, ensuring they remain resilient and future-ready in an increasingly digital world," said Ambika Prasad Mohapatra, Executive VP, PruTech Solutions.

Redefining the Future of Cooperative Banking BSCB is setting a benchmark for cooperative banking modernization in India by embracing intelligent automation, AI-driven solutions, and real-time operational insights. The bank is not only future-proofing its services but also expanding financial accessibility across Bihar. The solutions implemented as part of this transformation are flexible, secure, and scalable, offering seamless integration across various banking functions and branches. This ensures that BSCB can adapt to evolving financial needs, enhance service delivery, and maintain uninterrupted banking operations while meeting the highest standards of compliance and security. As a trusted technology partner, PruTech Solutions remains committed to enabling innovation-driven growth for financial institutions. With a proven track record in delivering large-scale banking solutions, PruTech is driving a new era of digital-first banking, ensuring a more secure, efficient, and customer-centric financial ecosystem.

