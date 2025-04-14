Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, is gradually finding its audience, performing well in mass centres and single-screen theatres, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Gopichandh Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat is an action-packed entertainer with Deol in the lead and Randeep Hooda playing the primary antagonist. The cast also includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Ramya Krishnan. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol.

Released in theatres on April 10, 2025, Jaat enjoyed a solo release among Bollywood films. However, it faced stiff competition in the South and overseas markets, with multiple regional releases including Jack (Telugu), Good Bad Ugly (Tamil), and Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass (Malayalam).

So how did Jaat perform in its opening weekend?

'Jaat' – First Weekend Collections

After a modest opening day earning of INR 9.62 crore in India, Jaat showed significant improvement over the weekend. Sunday witnessed the film’s strongest performance, netting INR 15 crore, bringing the total net collection to INR 40.62 crore. ‘Jaat’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Scores Second-Highest Opening After ‘Gadar 2’; Here’s What Movie Needs To Gross To Be a ’Hit!

This makes Jaat Sunny Deol’s second-highest opening weekend grosser in India, following Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol’s Top 5 Opening Weekend Grossers (India)

1. Gadar 2 – INR 134.88 crore

2. Jaat – INR 40.62 crore

3. Ghayal Once Again – INR 23.25 crore

4. Yamla Pagla Deewana – INR 22.80 crore

5. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 – INR 22.5 crore

Watch the Trailer of 'Jaat':

Top 5 Bollywood Opening Weekends of 2025 (India)

1. Chaava – INR 121.43 crore

2. Sky Force – INR 73.20 crore

3. Jaat – INR 40.62 crore

4. Sikandar – INR 27.50 crore (same as opening day since it was released on a Sunday)

5. Deva – INR 19.43 crore

Globally, the film has grossed INR 52.5 crore so far. (collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama)

Is 'Jaat' on Track to Be a Hit?

The million-rupee question. According to reports, Jaat is rumoured to have been made on a budget of INR 100 crore. To break even, it would need to gross at least INR 150 crore worldwide.

At this point, Jaat has made a decent start at the box office. If it maintains its current momentum during the weekdays, it could emerge as a hit - although it’s unlikely to replicate the blockbuster status of Gadar 2. The situation is somewhat reminiscent of 2001, when Sunny Deol’s Indian found reasonable success following the historic run of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, thanks to its huge budget, Jaat has to gain more footfalls in the multiplexes as well, and that seems to be a challenge for the movie.

However, the coming weekend will pose a challenge, with the release of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii on April 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).