Thane, April 14: At least 23 students in Thane have fallen victim to a major nursing course scam, with over INR 33 lakh allegedly swindled by a Skill Institute that promised government-certified nursing training. The institute, which operated near Thane Railway Station in 2021, has now shut its doors, and its staff have gone missing. Students say they were lured through social media and paid lakhs in fees for the fake course, as reported by the Times of India. The police have now registered a case and begun investigating the fraudulent operation.

Despite paying hefty fees, the students were left without certificates and their original documents after completing the course. The institute allegedly demanded additional funds for Maharashtra Nursing Council registration, but still failed to deliver any results. Let’s take a closer look at what is this nursing course scam all about. Share Market Investment Scam in Thane: Man Downloads Fake Trading App Mentioned in Facebook Ad, Duped of INR 47 Lakh.

What Is the Nursing Course Scam?

The Nursing Course Scam refers to a fraudulent scheme in which a Thane-based Skill Institute tricked 23 students into enrolling for a fake three-year nursing program by promising government certification. The institute advertised the course widely on social media, collected lakhs in admission and tuition fees, and retained students' original documents like mark sheets and school leaving certificates. After conducting exams in May 2024, the institute claimed the results would be released in December but failed to do so. Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

When students inquired, they were asked to pay an additional Rs 20,000 for Maharashtra Nursing Council registration. Despite making these payments, students never received certificates or results. Eventually, the institute shut down, and the staff vanished, making it impossible for students to recover their money or documents. The students, realising they had been defrauded, filed complaints with the police, leading to an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).