New Delhi [India], February 16: On the occasion of Valentine's week, Shreya Foundation and Shreya Entertainment & Productions, launched new music album including tracks like Ganesh Vandana, Saraswati Vandana, Be Aabru, Koshish and Baaton Mein at Novotel Hotel Juhu, Mumbai.

Among the dignitaries present were Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of Shreya Foundation, along with Special Guests Aashiqui and Bigg Boss fame Rahul Roy, Tere Naam Fame actress Bhumika Chawla.

The program started with the national anthem, after which Shreya anthem was shown on the screen.

Actor Rahul Roy praised the work of Hemant Kumar Rai and said that this program organized by Shreya Entertainment and Productions should be held in every city of India so that the youth and emerging artists get an opportunity to move forward.

Actress Bhumika Chawla also congratulated Hemant Kumar Rai for doing such work across India. He is creating employment opportunities through his companies and encouraging the youth a lot.

The singer of Ganesh Aarti is Shailendra Bharti and composer Vishnu Narayan, the lyricist of Saraswati Vandana is Devendra Rana and composer Vishnu Narayan and it has been beautifully rendered by only 6 year old singer Reeti Ganesh.

The singer and composer of the music video Be Aabru is Vishnu Narayan and the lyricist is Rishi Azad. The lead artists of this album are Preeti Singh, Tejaswini Singh, Vishnu Narayan and Hemant Kumar Rai.

The music video of "Koshish Mein" is written by lyricist Panchhi Jalonvi, composed by KR Wahi and sung by Agam Kumar Nigam. The main actors of this album are Rubina Akhtar and Yash Bhatia. The video has been directed by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Music Video Baaton Mein has been written by lyricist Panchhi Jalonvi, composed by Raja Ali and sung by Manish S Sharmaa. The lead actors of this music video are Aamir Salim Khan, Simran Rana and Sidra Shaikh.

On this occasion, the company's President and Creative Head Hemant Kumar Rai expressing the company's commitment to empowering young talents in India.

The producers of the album are Sangeeta Rai and Shreya Rai and co-producer is Shalini Mishra.

Hemant Kumar Rai says that his company is continuously encouraging the new artists of Uttar Pradesh by bringing them on different types of platforms and providing them employment opportunities.

The Launch event saw the presence of Bikram Chakraborty, P. Mahesh, D Tatiya, Akhilesh Tiwari, Brijesh Kumar, Rajesh Singh, Awadhesh Yadav, Jameel Ahmed, Vishal Saroj, Ram Sharan Mishra, Gaurav Yadav and Namit Singh.

