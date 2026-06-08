Business News | Rajesh Nigam Explores the Healing Power of Gratitude and Positive Thinking in Heal Yourself with Mind Power & Gratitude

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 8: Author and actor Rajesh Nigam explores the Healing Power of gratitude, Forgiveness & Positive Thinking in his book titled " Heal Yourself With Mind Power & Gratitude," which highlights the profound connection between the mind, emotions, and the body's natural healing process.

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Drawing upon nearly fifteen years of experience in the paramedical and pharmaceutical industry, along with his own personal healing journey, Rajesh Nigam offers readers a simple yet impactful approach to improving overall well-being through positive thinking, gratitude, forgiveness, and emotional balance.

The book explores an important observation often witnessed in medical practice -- individuals suffering from the same illness and receiving identical treatment frequently experience very different healing outcomes. According to the author, one of the most significant factors influencing recovery is the patient's mental and emotional state. Through this work, he explains how emotions such as hope, gratitude, forgiveness, and positive belief can activate the body's natural healing mechanisms and contribute meaningfully to recovery.

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Heal Yourself with Mind Power & Gratitude combines practical healing techniques with accessible explanations of psychosomatic influences on health, mind-body energy systems, chakras, emotional healing, and the balance of the five elements. The book also includes affirmations designed for specific health conditions and introduces readers to a structured four-week healing practice aimed at developing a healthier and more positive mindset.

One of the most compelling aspects of the book is the author's own experience of healing an enlarged prostate without surgery through disciplined practice involving gratitude, forgiveness, and positive affirmations. While emphasizing that the book is not a replacement for medical treatment, Rajesh Nigam encourages readers to adopt a supportive healing mindset alongside professional healthcare.

Apart from his extensive contribution to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, Rajesh Nigam has also led a remarkable parallel journey in the field of acting. He began his professional career as a Medical Representative with Torrent Pharma in Kanpur, where he played a key role in launching the company's operations. His success led to further opportunities with Tata Pharma, where he was entrusted with launching operations in both Kanpur and Moradabad.

Later, his career took an artistic turn when he moved to Mumbai and entered the world of acting. Rajesh Nigam worked in the critically acclaimed television series Tamas, directed by renowned filmmaker Govind Nihalani, where he portrayed the important role of Congress leader Shankar alongside veteran actor A.K. Hangal. Over the years, he has appeared in more than twenty films and television serials, including feature films such as Dharmyudh alongside Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Aditya Pancholi, Kimi Katkar, and Suresh Oberoi, as well as Virodhi, directed by Raj Kumar Kohli. He was also associated with the television series Param Veer Chakra by the legendary Chetan Anand.

Despite his successful acting career, Rajesh Nigam continued his association with pharmaceutical marketing and held several senior leadership positions with organizations such as Synthiko Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Alidac Pharma of the Zydus Group, and Meyer Organics. During his tenure with Meyer Organics, he served as Regional Manager overseeing Mumbai operations and managing a large team of medical representatives and area managers.

Through Heal Yourself with Mind Power & Gratitude, Rajesh Nigam brings together his diverse life experiences across healthcare, personal healing, leadership, and creativity to offer readers a meaningful guide toward inner balance and wellness. His work serves as a reminder that healing is not only physical, but also emotional, mental, and spiritual.

Now Available: https://amzn.in/d/0gxoLbOl

Do follow your Doctor's advise & medication.

This is a supportive therapy which will enhance your healing.

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