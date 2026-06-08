Aligarh ‘Human Sacrifice’ Case: Youth Found Tied and Unconscious Inside Empty House Near Suspected Occult Ritual Setup, Probe Launched

A 20-year-old man was found unconscious with his hands and legs tied inside a vacant house in Pilkhana town of Aligarh district on Sunday morning, June 7, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Family members and local residents alleged that the youth may have been targeted in an attempted human sacrifice linked to occult practices, although authorities have not confirmed the claim.

The incident came to light on June 7 at around 7:30 am when local children reportedly discovered the youth lying unconscious inside a dilapidated structure in Lala Mohalla. Objects resembling ritual materials, including vermilion, lemons, a coconut, kalava threads and a household knife wrapped in a red cloth, were found at the scene. Aligarh: Man Develops Rabies-Like Symptoms Hours After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in UP, Tied to Cot After Barking and Trying To Bite People (Watch Video).

Alleged Human Sacrifice Attempt in Aligarh? Family Claims Youth Was Missing Since Early Morning

According to police, Pappu Singh, a resident of Pilkhana, informed authorities that his son, Shiv Kumar, had slept on the roof of the family's house on Saturday night. The family said Shiv Kumar left home at around 4 am for a walk and did not return. Several hours later, children from the neighbourhood reportedly spotted him inside a vacant house and alerted local residents.

Upon reaching the location, family members claimed they found Shiv Kumar lying unconscious with his hands and feet tied with ropes. They also alleged that his body had been smeared with vermilion and that a handkerchief had been stuffed into his mouth. Aligarh Shocker: Mob Strips and Assaults 2 Men in Public for Making Lewd Remarks at Girl, Police Responds After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to the family, the youth was lying inside a flour-drawn ritual circle on the ground, while various items associated with alleged occult practices were scattered nearby.

Following the alert, local police and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. Shiv Kumar was taken to a community health centre for treatment. Police said he later regained consciousness and was discharged.

Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said forensic experts have examined the scene and collected material evidence as part of the investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident was linked to occult practices, criminal activity or another motive.

Similar Incident Reported 3 Years Ago

The case has drawn additional attention because residents claim a similar incident occurred in the same locality approximately three years ago. Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Lala Mohalla, alleged that he was abducted by unknown individuals during a winter evening several years ago.

According to his account, he was urinating outside his home when unidentified persons allegedly gagged him and took him to an empty plot nearby. He claimed that upon regaining consciousness, he found himself tied up and covered with vermilion, with what appeared to be ritual materials placed around him.

Residents said police investigated that incident as well, although details regarding the outcome of the inquiry remain unclear.

Police said the family has not yet submitted a formal written complaint regarding the latest incident. Investigators are examining physical evidence recovered from the location and are expected to question the victim and witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

The discovery of the young man in circumstances resembling an alleged occult ritual setup has sparked concern among residents in the area. However, authorities have emphasized that the exact cause and motive behind the incident remain undetermined.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that conclusions regarding any alleged human sacrifice attempt, occult activity or criminal conspiracy will depend on the findings of forensic analysis and witness statements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Amar Ujala), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).